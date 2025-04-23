Jordon Hudson Rips Bill Belichick's Style, Tyrese Halliburton's GF Is Hyped & Joe Exotic Gets Hitched

Who Let Green Bay Host An NFL Draft?

Let me preface this by saying I have no problem with the state of Wisconsin.

We visit my mother-in-law in Minocqua every summer — f*cking delightful place. I love grilled cheese. I love Spotted Cow. I love the numerous scenic hiking trails.

But these are not the things that 21-year-old draft prospects are looking for in a destination, especially a destination where they are expecting to party, celebrate and prematurely blow a large portion of their future signing bonus.

And that's why several of the big names in this year's draft class have opted not to attend but, rather, to hold draft parties in their own respective cities. That's also why the NFL had to invite scrubs like Jalen Milroe to fill up their green room.

Their green room that looks like THIS, by the way.

Is that a furniture store? The back of a TJ Maxx? A hookah lounge? Regardless, those rugs are a crime against humanity.

And, yes, I already know the Alabama fans will be all up in my email inbox demanding an apology if Milroe goes in the first round. And as always…

Look, I appreciate the history of Lambeau Field. Although I've never had the pleasure of going there myself, I have nothing but respect for the hallowed grounds of one of the NFL's most storied franchises. I'm just not sure they're equipped to host the NFL Draft — especially since it's going to be outside.

Forty-five degrees and raining is fine for a football game, but are we going to parade the draftees out there in the elements to pose with jerseys? Is the Commish wearing a poncho? Is Cam Ward going to order bottle service at JimBob's Dive Bar, Grill & Grocery after he gets selected No. 1 overall?

This reminds me of 2015, when they released the official draft hats. Underneath the brim of the cap for each team, the city's name was embroidered along with the skyline. All of them had these magnificent architectural landmarks — the Space Needle for Seattle, the Golden Gate Bridge for San Francisco, the Empire State Building for New York.

Green Bay's had, like, a bridge and Wendy's.

You know, this actually isn't the first time Wisconsin has hosted an NFL Draft. But for the last time that happened, we have to go allllll the way back to December 1939 (for the 1940 season) — when Vince Lombardi was coaching high school ball.

A few fun facts about that one:

They had it in the Empire Ballroom at Milwaukee's Schroeder Hotel (now a Hilton).

Fullback/quarterback George Cafego of Tennessee was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals, in case you didn't connect those dots). But he never played a snap for them. Instead, he went to the Brooklyn Dodgers (not a baseball team) and then had to go fight in World War II.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (who changed their name to the Steelers later that year) drafted an ineligible player. He was only a junior but was listed as a senior in the Pitt-Penn State game program that year, so they got confused.

Now, please enjoy this tour of the 1940 draft site, which is about as exciting as the hookah furniture warehouse inside Lambeau Field.

Jordon Hudson Roasts Bill Belichick's Outfit Choice

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson took in a Carolina Hurricanes playoff game on Tuesday, where the First Lady of UNC Football was not thrilled with her boyfriend's fashion choices.

Bill wore a Carolina blue suit jacket with a Carolina blue shirt and a two-toned blue tie. Since the Hurricanes are red, gray, black and white, it was unclear if Bill knew he was attending this particular hockey game when he got dressed.

"Way to blend in, babe," Jordon wrote on her Instagram story with a blue heart and laughing face emoji.

Bill Belichick is never going to "blend in" anywhere, Jordon. He's one of the most famous people in American sports. He's also a 73-year-old man holding hands with a 24-year-old woman, which is going to draw attention no matter who you are.

Look, I know Nightcaps and Screencaps are all in on Jordon Hudson, and I respect her hustle. She's willing to do what a lot of women won't for that kind of money and lifestyle. But this is so gross, and Bill is so creepy for this. Every time I see those two canoodling, I throw up a little in my mouth. I just know when they have sex (if they have sex), she has to close her eyes and travel to a faraway, happy place in her mind just to get through it.

And before any of you send me hate mail and remind me that she's a full-grown adult (I know that), ask yourself how you'd feel if your daughter was dating a dude 50 years her senior. Because I'm guessing you wouldn't love it.

My dad is the biggest Dolphins fan I've ever known, but he would have drop-kicked Don Shula off a cliff if I brought him home for family dinner at 24 years old.

Anyway, off my soapbox. I'm in the business of consuming and spitting back Internet content, so that is what I will do. Here's a photo showing the full outfit.

A few things stand out to me about this photo.

Bill Belichick is one pair of blue pants and a top hat away from going to prom with Lloyd Christmas.

Bill Belichick doesn't dress up for anything — and I mean ANYTHING. This is the guy who wore the same moth-eaten, musty, cutoff hoodie for probably the entirety of his 24 seasons in New England. Yet the one time he decided to rock a suit and tie is… a hockey game?!

If we want to talk about not "blending in" at an NHL game, Jordon Hudson is wearing a full-on evening gown.

Anyway, Jordon, let's stop reading Bill's emails and picking his outfits so we can focus on beating that dude in the Miss Maine pageant next month.

Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Is Hyped!

Now to move on to an age-appropriate couple, Tyrese Haliburton — the NBA's most overrated man (allegedly) — threw down a nasty dunk in last night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And his girlfriend was PUMPED.

The Pacers, now up 2-0 in the series, had a "Gold Out" for last night's game, and Jade was dressed color-appropriately (unlike Bill Belichick) in her gold bell-bottoms.

This reminds me of the Paul George days when the Pacers were losing in seven games to LeBron and the Heat (infuriating) every single year. One year, they wanted to differentiate themselves from the hoity-toity, rich people Miami cocaine party scene, so they adopted the mantra "BLUE COLLAR, GOLD SWAGGER."

It was — and I do not throw this word around lightly — cringe.

I do like Jade's pants, though.

I'm from Indianapolis. I have been a Pacers fan my whole life. But I'm not ashamed to admit that I'm a casual one. And by that I mean that I do not watch a single minute of NBA basketball during the regular season. But as soon as the playoffs start, I go hard for the Pacers.

I don't miss a second, I wear blue and gold every day, I get unreasonably upset when they lose, I scream "BOOM BABY!" in my living room like I'm watching Reggie Miller draining threes in 1999.

But instead I'm just watching Tyrese Haliburton fight with Damian Lillard. The good ol' days have passed us by.

Congrats To Joe Exotic!

Joe Exotic is married (for the sixth time!) to 33-year-old fellow inmate Jorge Marquez. The two lovebirds tied the knot this week after first announcing their relationship on X back in October.

Exotic — who is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting his arch nemesis, Carole Baskin — celebrated by posting a few Photoshopped snaps on his Instagram page, including an AI image of a tiger performing the marriage ceremony while Baskin weeps tears of joy.

Joe Exotic is ALWAYS on Twitter or Instagram or doing interviews with news outlets. His screen time must be insane. I honestly had no idea prisoners had this sort of unfettered access to cell phones and social media.

But I guess when you're the Tiger King, anything is possible.

Maybe The Worst Proposal Ever?

From one happy couple to another!

I've seen this video floating around, and I have to share it with you. I normally save this sort of thing for Womansplaining, but there is nothing to Womansplain here. It's just terrible all the way around.

Prepare yourself for the worst proposal you've ever seen:

Every girl's dream is being proposed to on a pile of bird shit with a bunch of random people just casually milling in the immediate vicinity!

I have to believe this is fake. Staged. It HAS to be. Regardless, I'm loving all the re-enactments on TikTok:

Joe Exotic probably had a more romantic proposal. And he's in prison!

