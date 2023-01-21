Joe Exotic Claims He Was Savagely Beaten By Prison Security Guards

It’s a tough time to be Joe Exotic.

First he was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a murder-to-hire plot. Then, Joe Biden signed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, making zoos like his illegal. Now, Exotic is speaking out about the time correctional officers beat the crap out of him.

On the “Lauren Interviews” Podcast, the disgraced zookeeper detailed an alleged attack by eight guards at the Grady County Jail.

“They beat the f*** out of me,” he said. “Eight guards tied me to a chair butt naked, put me in a shower so long that I blacked out and I woke up with skin off my arms from the straps.”

Exotic had previously explained in court documents that the guards tied him to a chair, sexually assaulted him and “removed flesh from his arm.”

At the time, a representative from the Oklahoma jail refused to comment, but a law enforcement rep told TMZ that he made it all up.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a. Joe Exotic) is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot. (Credit: Santa Rosa County Jail)

Joe Exotic Gained Fame On The Netflix Series “Tiger King”

Maybe out of sheer pandemic boredom, the entire country became wrapped up in the “Tiger King” saga. We rooted for an eccentric country music singing zookeeper named Joe Exotic, who touted himself as a “gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet.”

Exotic found himself in a feud with rival feline-lover Carole Baskin, who wanted his private zoo shut down for its tiger-cub-petting program. Exotic retaliated by accusing Baskin of feeding her ex-husband to her lions and tigers in 1997.

But the Tiger King took the rivalry a little too far when he put a hit out on Baskin. The murder-for-hire plot landed him a 21-year sentence in federal prison.

No matter what happens to Joe Exotic, though, we’ll always have this banger.