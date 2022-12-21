Carole Baskin Wins Again, Joe Biden Signs ‘Tiger King’ Bill

That b*tch Carole Baskin.

Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which bans the ownership of lions, tigers and other big cats. This legislation comes on the tails of a years-long campaign by Carole Baskin, animal rights activist and arch nemesis of Netflix star Joe Exotic.

If you already own big cats, you don’t have to relinquish them. You do, however, have to register your current felines, and you cannot acquire new ones. The bill also bans direct public contact with six species — lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, jaguars and cougars. Some licensed zoos and sanctuaries are exempt, including Baskin’s own Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla.

Carole Baskin runs a big cat sanctuary in Tampa, Fla.

Baskin Gained Fame On The Netflix Series ‘Tiger King’

Years from now when future generations ask us about the pandemic, we’ll all look fondly on a brief moment in time when the entire country united to watch Tiger King. We rooted for an eccentric country music singing zookeeper named Joe Exotic, who touted himself as a “gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet.”

Exotic found himself in a feud with Baskin, who wanted his private zoo shut down for its tiger-cub-petting program. Exotic retaliated by accusing Baskin of feeding her ex-husband to her lions and tigers in 1997.

But the Tiger King took the rivalry a little too far when he put a hit out on Baskin. The murder-for-hire plot landed Joe Exotic a 21-year sentence in federal prison.

Baskin Takes A Victory Lap

“The passage of the bill is the successful culmination of many years of battling against narcissistic, abusive, dangerous men who dominated the cruel trade and did everything they could to stop its passage, including wanting to intimidate, discredit and even kill me,” she said.

Before this bill passed, only five states — Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Washington and Oregon — had banned private possession of big cats. Alabama, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin had no restrictions at all.

