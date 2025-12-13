Sherrone Moore Made Wild Request After Michigan National Championship Game, Model Tells OutKick

The Sherrone Moore saga may have been more illicit and depraved than what's been previously reported. ALLEGEDLY.

OnlyFans model Mia Sorety — who previously claimed Sherrone Moore slid into her DMs during halftime of the Ohio State game in November — now tells OutKick exclusively that the former Michigan coach made a wild, indecent proposal after the 2024 National Championship.

In a private exchange with OutKick, Sorety explained the level of interaction she's had with the married father of three who was bailed out of a Michigan county jail on Friday.

Do you have a Sherrone story to tell? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Let's just say the heat has officially been turned up on the Internet.

OutKick reached out to Sherrone Moore’s attorney, Joe Simon, and the University of Michigan for comment on the following allegations. Neither has responded.

Mia Sorety shares details from Sherrone Moore's (ALLEGED) indecent proposal in 2024

Soon after the confetti came falling from the rafters of NRG Stadium after Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines won the national championship, Sorety found herself at a Houston hotel at the request of Moore, she says.

This is exactly what Sorety told us through a series of DMs on X: "I was also in the hotel after the championship game for after game fun (nothing sexual) per his request in houston as im now living in Houston," Sorety explained to OutKick. "[Sherrone] was offering me and 2 other onlyfans girls season tickets in exchange for a 4 sum hotel fun."

Yes, "4 sum." As in foursome. Not easing into it with a threesome. Not a threesome and then you work your way up to a foursome? The Michigan superfan didn't stutter. She says Sherrone wanted a foursome.

"I declined because im already rich and can buy my own tickets," Sorety boasted, before dropping another huge bombshell. She also claims that instead of the foursome, Moore "was venting to me about his wife and side chick drama."

If you're keeping score at home, Moore was cheating on his wife with a staffer and then complained about both of them to a third woman he was also trying to cheat with. (Allegedly, of course.)

Sorety makes further claims about Moore sending DMs during Michigan games

Previously, Sorety claimed Moore sent her DMs during the Ohio State game last month. Now she also claims that the football coach sent her DMs "before during and after the [Purdue] game" on Nov. 1.

Any others?

"[Oklahoma] at halftime and michigan state," she added.

When OutKick pressed her on the context of those DMs — Was Sherrone asking for her advice on halftime adjustments? — Sorety noted that she's not ready to reveal such details but notes that there's "more to come."

Moore faces legal and personal challenges

During Friday's arraignment hearing in a Washtenaw County Court building, prosecutor Kati Rezmierski laid out the preliminary findings. Moore faces a third-degree felony home invasion charge along with misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering charges.

"As we all know by now, at some point on Wednesday afternoon Moore was fired from his employment. He than at some point thereafter, came to her apartment in the address that is alleged in the complaint, barged his way into that apartment, immediately then proceeded to open the kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life," Rezmierski told the court.

"‘I’m gonna kill myself, I'm gonna make you watch, my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life'. And a series of very intimidating and terrifying statements and behaviors there in that apartment," she continued.

As for the personal challenges, when Moore's attorney was asked where his client would be staying after being bailed out of jail and whether he'd be able to go home, Simon didn't take the bait. "I'm just not going to answer that question," the attorney told the media.

In a wild time for college sports, the Sherrone Moore saga may be the wildest yet. A man who reached the top of the mountain in college football with a wife and three young daughters. Only to burn it all down.

An affair with a staffer all the while allegedly texting an OnlyFans model during Michigan games he was coaching. While trying to sleep with her. And this is what we know so far. Stay tuned.