Michigan Football Posts For First Time Since Sherrone Moore Scandal And It Was A Disaster

The poor admins and interns at Michigan are gonna have to wear this one for a while.

Credit to Michigan football for finally posting SOMETHING on social media for the first time since Sherrone Moore went insane. Allegedly, of course. ALLEGEDLY.

Moore, for those who have been living under a rock this week, was fired, detained, arrested, and, eventually, charged with a felony home invasion … all in the span of three days.

Three days!

What a week. Some people go an entire lifetime without doing all of that. Sherrone Moore pulled it off in less than 72 hours. Wild.

Anyway, the official Michigan football Twitter account has been radio silent all week, naturally. I don't blame them. I'd keep my head down and mouth shut, too, if I were in the middle of this scandal. Head down, eyes forward, and just hope you don't get hit by a stray.

Sound strategy, but, eventually, they were gonna HAVE to post something, right? Anything. Just a little something to tell folks they're still here.

They did. They left the comments ON.

It went poorly:

This, too, shall pass for Michigan

I could go on and on … and on, and on, and ON. It's a war zone in that comment section. Just a bloodbath. One and after another.

There are, conservatively speaking, 400 pictures of Sherrone Moore in that isolated little cubicle at yesterday's hearing.

But, that's just how these things go. I've seen it a million times. Michigan's gonna have to take their lumps here for a while. The admins and interns who run the various social media accounts are gonna have to grin and bear it for a month or two. This too shall pass, as they say.

I remember the Bud Light disaster from a few years back with Dylan Mulvaney. Those poor bastards couldn't post on social media for MONTHS without it being an absolute debacle. It was a no-win situation.

But, over time, the sarcastic comments faded, and the mean memes went away, and folks moved on with their lives. You just have to power through and, eventually, you'll see that light at the end of the tunnel. It'll probably come here in a few weeks, should Michigan somehow beat Texas.

They won't, but it would help.

Anyway, it's Army-Navy day. Enough of this Michigan crap. We've got a REAL game to focus on.

Let's have a big Saturday.