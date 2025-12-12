Sherrone Moore Charged With Felony Home Invasion And Stalking; Threatened To Harm Himself At Staffer's Home

Moore was fired for cause over an inappropriate relationship, and court documents now detail multiple charges filed in Washtenaw County.

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has been charged with felony home invasion by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s, stemming from an incident following his firing on Wednesday afternoon. Also, Moore was charged with two misdemeanors.

"Based on the evidence that is currently available, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized the following charges against Sherrone Moore related to a December 10, 2025 incident in Pittsfield Township"

According to court documents released on Friday, Moore has been charged with ‘Felony Home invasion in the third degree’, misdemeanor ‘stalking’ and misdemeanor ‘breaking and entering’.

The prosector had this to say about the relationship between Moore and the staffer, that was allegedly going for years.

"Our victim broke up with the defendant on Monday morning. She presented herself to the school and corroborated the fact they had a relationship."

Also, when describing the events that transpired following his firing by Michigan, the prosecutor says Sherrone Moore barged into the house and threatened to kill himself.

"As we all know by now, at some point on Wednesday afternoon fired from his employment. He than at some point thereafter, came to her apartment in the address that is alleged in the complaint, barged his way into that apartment, immediately then proceeded to open the kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors and began to threaten his own life. ‘I’m gonna kill myself, I'm gonna make you watch, my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life'. And a series of very intimidating and terrifying statements and behaviors there in that apartment," the prosecutor said in her remarks.

The third degree felony is punishable by up to five years in prison. The stalking charge is punishable by up to one year in jail, while the breaking and entering charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Sherrone Moore was released on a $25,000 bond. He was ordered to not have contact with the victim, and will also where a GPS monitor.

There have been plenty of discussions about the timing and reports of where Sherrone Moore went after finding out from AD Warde Manuel that he would no longer be the Michigan head coach.

An ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a female staffer was the crux of his downfall in Ann Arbor, leading Moore to be fired for ‘cause’. But, the story only intensified once he was given his walking papers on Wednesday. He allegedly then went to the house of the staffer he was having a relationship with, where there was a violent incident.

The entire situation has put the Michigan football program in a situation where they cannot out-run past transgressions, mostly stemming from the Jim Harbaugh era. But, what we are currently witnessing in Ann Arbor is awkward, to say the least.

The charges will be read to him during an arraignment on Friday afternoon.