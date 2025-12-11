Michigan President Makes Public Plea For Students' Help In Sherrone Moore Investigation; 911 Audio Emerges

911 audio released of the Sherrone Moore incident following his firing by Michigan, along with President's plea for help

The University of Michigan is continuing to investigate former football coach Sherrone Moore, one day after his firing. And now, the schools' president, Domenico Grasso, is asking for the help of students and faculty members in relation to any further misconduct by the former head coach.

On Wednesday, Sherrone Moore was terminated after school officials discovered more information related to an ‘inappropriate relationship’ he was having with a fellow staffer.

Sources have told OutKick that the staffer met with Michigan officials on Wednesday morning, where documentation was presented to the school proving their relationship to be true.

Before the school could even officially announce his firing for ‘cause’, local police were called to a scene in the Ann Arbor area where an alleged assault took place involving Sherrone Moore. Now, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in a Washtenaw County courtroom, and is currently being held in the county jail.

This entire ordeal has led to many within the athletic department questioning the leadership of AD Warde Manuel. According to multiple sources, the investigation into this alleged relationship has been ongoing for over a month, while rumors surrounding the situation have been rampant since the season started.

But, Warde Manuel is currently leading the search for a new head coach, for now at least.

Michigan President Asks Faculty, Students For Help

On Thursday evening, Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to students and faculty detailing the ongoing process, while, in an unusual turn, also asking for any type of further information that would help in their investigation.

"This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation," President Domenico Grasso noted. "Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability.

"All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue. I encourage anyone with information about this matter to confidentially contact UMconcerns@jenner.com"

911 Call Released Of Alleged Sherrone Moore Incident

Now, with the arrest of Sherrone Moore, the entire ordeal has risen to a substantially higher level, with pending charges on the horizon. Moore is set to be arraigned on Friday in the Ann Arbor area.

TMZ first obtained and reported audio of the call.

According to additional audio obtained by OutKick of the 911 call, the dispatcher mentioned that Sherrone Moore had been following this person for months.

Also, according to the additional audio obtained by OutKick, the second situation, alleged to have involved the staffer, was said to be ‘Domestic’. It says that the assailant put a knife to his throat and ran off. He was also driving a 2025 Chevy Tahoe at the time.

"When he left the location of their call, he walked out with several knives," which was described to be a welfare check, according to a dispatcher on the 911 audio.

This is just the latest twist in this story that has rocked college football, as the coaching carousel continues.

But, more importantly, the situation around former head coach Sherrone Moore will become much clearer in the next 24 hours pertaining to his arrest on Wednesday evening.

Continue following OutKick for the latest news regarding the Michigan Wolverines, and the ongoing investigation into Moore.