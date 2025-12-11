Michigan Meltdown: Why The Wolverines Need A Complete ‘Michigan Man’ Cleanse After Sherrone Moore Scandal

Michigan’s latest scandal — culminating in Sherrone Moore’s firing and being detained by police — exposes years of dysfunction and fuels calls for a complete overhaul of the Wolverines athletic department.

This all feels like a Taylor Swift song now.

How else should we describe the Wolverines athletic department, which finds itself once again dealing with a stain on that massive M that represents the ‘Michigan Man’?

First it was Jim Harbaugh and all the nonsense surrounding NCAA violations that dated back to the COVID era.

Then came the infamous sign-stealing saga that plagued the entire 2023 season, leading to multiple suspensions, subsequent fines and show-cause penalties that blemished their shiny national championship trophy.

And the latest shenanigans involving now former coach Sherrone Moore and whispers of an 'inappropriate relationship' that grew so loud that folks in the south could hear staff members and players discussing it. Parents knew, athletic department officials heard the gossip, as it was essentially the worst-kept secret that was not a secret once university officials finally sat down with the staffer Moore was allegedly involved with.

Karma, Taylor would say.

Soap Opera Ends With Jail Time

The soap opera took a turn on Wednesday after Moore was fired by the school for cause, then ended up being booked into the Washtenaw County Jail on multiple charges.

On Thursday, Moore was still being held, with the police department still investigating the matter before bringing charges.

This whole ordeal has spanned months.

At what point does the Board of Regents look at athletic director Warde Manuel and tell him that his watch has ended?

Would this have happened if Michigan was in the college football playoff? That question alone is a problem that needs to be discussed.

It's Time For A ‘Michigan Man’ Cleanse

Why is it that every time something comes around involving Michigan athletics, the only way to fix it is by bringing in the ‘Michigan Man’ to fix it?

Can folks please stop this nonsense? You know what Michigan really needs right about now?

A cleanse. No, I'm not talking about one of those drinks to digest in the morning to make yourself feel better about your body, thinking that drinking it once is going to make a difference. No, I'm talking about a full-blown rinse of the entire department that has any ties to the nonsense that has transpired over the past four to five years.

At some point, you have got to pull the plug and stop thinking one of ‘your own’ is going to fix this. Michigan, you have a problem. Not just a small perception problem, but an actual problem.

This is starting to feel like a monthly occurrence. Whether it's dealing with the NCAA, the FBI, or the local police department, this is not how athletic departments or programs should be perceived.

Heck, Georgia has a driving problem, but at least they’re trying to fix it. As for Michigan, they can't seem to get out of their own way. No more chances from Kirby Smart. You're gone if you put the team in a bad light and draw attention to your stupid acts.

Sherrone Moore was fired for cause, which comes months after finally accepting the NCAA's punishment for his role in the sign-stealing saga. He was fired for allegedly being a ‘Lesser Man’, not a ‘Michigan Man’.

And moving forward, if the athletic department doesn't get its act together, the 2023 college football playoff might be the last time you hold up a national championship trophy, no matter how much you pay a nineteen-year-old quarterback to lead the offense.

It's time for that extensive cleanse, Michigan. Because if we're being honest, we're all tired of your nonsense.

Wolverine fans certainly don't deserve it, and all you've done over the years besides winning that title is give opposing fans enough ammo needed to trash your program.