Scandal Rocks College Football: Michigan Fires Sherrone Moore For Alleged Relationship With Staffer

University officials confirmed Moore’s dismissal after an internal investigation found he engaged in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The University of Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore following an investigation into a situation that transpired within and outside the football building, sources tell OutKick.

Coming off a season that ended with a loss to Ohio State, the Wolverines' administration had been looking into alleged allegations levied against the coach. Over the past few weeks, Board of Regent members have met numerous times to discuss the allegations levied against the coach, which violate university policy.

Multiple sources tell OutKick that once the school found out about an alleged extramarital affair with a female staffer, a decision was made to launch an investigation.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," AD Warde Manual announced.

The staffer in question did work in the recruiting department at one time, and OutKick was told that University officials met with the staffer on Wednesday morning. After the meeting, the decision was made by the school and Board of Regents to fire Sherrone Moore with cause.

The school has tried to keep this investigation quiet for the past few weeks, which first came to light with a tip to AD Warde Manuel. OutKick is told that the Board of Regents wanted to discuss the nature of this allegation, which led to multiple meetings.

Now, with Moore being fired, the school will be looking for its 3rd head coach in three years, with Biff Poggi being named the interim coach for the time being.

The school will not be on the hook for a buyout.