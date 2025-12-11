Jim Harbaugh’s Public Backing Of Sherrone Moore When Hired By Michigan Has Aged Like Milk

Michigan football has gone from one coach-involved scandal to another. Jim Harbaugh's exit from the program in 2024 pales in comparison to the situation continuing to unfold with Sherrone Moore's firing and subsequent arrest, but the compounding of horrible situations has dug the Wolverines into an even deeper hole.

The verdict on Sherrone Moore as a football coach does not matter in the slightest anymore, given his alleged extramarital affair with a staffer and arrest over an alleged assault following his firing. Looking back at Harbaugh's glowing endorsement of Moore, however, one can't help but shake their head and ask what the hell is going on in Ann Arbor?

Michigan wasted little time in naming Moore the 21st head coach in program history following Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers, a move Harbaugh was entirely on board with.

"Sherrone is the right man for the job," Harbaugh said during his introductory press conference with the Chargers. "That’s the guy, and (Michigan) got it right."

Upon Moore's hiring, Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine took things further, telling On3 that "when he called to tell Michigan, ‘hey, I’m taking the Chargers job," it was ‘Sherron Moore’s my pick.’ (Harbaugh) said, ‘There’s nobody better to lead the team than Sherrone Moore.’"

It's safe to assume Harbaugh wishes he had those words back.

Many questioned the hiring of Moore ahead of the 2024 season to begin with, given that he was still in his 30s and his drastic lack of experience compared to Harbaugh and the majority of other coaching candidates.

Aside from being a tight ends coach at Louisville, Central Michigan, and Michigan earlier in his young career, Moore had just three years of experience as an offensive coordinator with the Wolverines before being an acting head coach during a portion of the 2023 campaign, before being handed full reigns.

Astonishing is about the only word that does the situation any justice at this point. Moore was handed the keys to a Michigan team fresh off winning a national title for his first-ever head coaching job, and just two seasons into his tenure, he's unemployed and was detained by authorities less than two weeks after the Wolverines' season wrapped up.

OutKick has reached out to Michigan for comment, and has yet to hear back. We will update the story if we get a comment from them.