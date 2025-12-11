Sherrone Moore DM'd OnlyFans Model At Halftime Of OSU Game, Woman Claims

The Sherrone Moore saga has officially widened.

The former Michigan Man head coach of the Wolverines, who is sitting in a county jail awaiting arraignment, is now being accused by OnlyFans model, and legendary Michigan fan Mia Sorety, of being a low down dirty dog during halftime of November's game against Ohio State.

Did Sherrone DM you during halftime of a Michigan game? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Moore, who was fired Wednesday with cause, according to the university, is alleged by the school to have had an "inappropriate relationship" with a member of the Michigan staff.

But hold up, we have more fireworks going off tonight. Sorety claimed on a Twitter thread that she was receiving messages from Sherrone while his Wolverines were trailing 17-9 to their bitter rivals in a game that could've sent Michigan to the College Football Playoff.

"The OF model in question," Sorety tweeted in response to a tweet from Michigan bulldog investigative journalist Justin Spiro who tweeted that there are rumors swirling of such shenanigans.

Sorety isn't just some random OnlyFans professional. She's also a Michigan superfan. She's been a Michigan superfan. OutKick has fully investigated Mia and let's just say there's no questioning her loyalty to OF and the Michigan sports program.

Earlier Thursday, Sorety opened up about Moore's alleged behavior. "i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model," she wrote.

When it was pointed out that Moore's Instagram was following hundreds of college girls and might be a cheater, Sorety simply responded, "He absolutely was."

Sherrone even attended a 2018 Diddy Kentucky Derby party, the New York Post reported.

Mia Sorety has a history of fully supporting the Michigan program

Like I said, this woman has been taking bullets and fighting back for this program over a number of years. Back in 2023, we reported how Sorety came to Jim Harbaugh's defense as the walls were crumbling in around the program.

During a battle over whether Harbaugh is one of the greatest coaches in history, Sorety didn't hold back. "He has turned around 3 college football programs. Has taken a team to the Superbowl. He is an elite coach & he isnt even done yet could still coach 10-15 more years," Mia tweeted. "Dan marino is one of the best QBs of all time just doesnt have the rings, rings alone isn’t the only metric that matters to being great."

This isn't some run-of-the-mill OnlyFans model claiming Sherrone was DMing during halftime of The Game. This woman has legit credentials.

As for Moore, he's expected to go in front of a judge Friday.