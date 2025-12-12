Like Jemele Hill, Ryan Clark Makes Sherrone Moore's Firing About Race

Like Hill, Clark is pushing the idea that Moore won’t receive a second opportunity because he’s black.

Not long after Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore, we wondered whether Jemele Hill or Ryan Clark would be the first to make the firing about race.

Hill ultimately beat Clark to it on Wednesday, just hours after the firing. However, Clark wasn’t far behind.

On Thursday, the intellectual lightweight claimed that Moore won’t be the only one to pay for his alleged affair with a staffer. According to Clark, society will view his transgression as a referendum on black coaches as a whole.

"Sherrone Moore was the first African American head coach at Michigan. Now there’s a community of coaches who will be judged because of his action," Clark said on First Take.

"If the reports of Sherrone Moore’s firing for cause are true, he failed. He failed his family first, those young men second, and a community of coaches. There’s a huge responsibility when you’re selected as the first African American head coach to lead a historically great program," he added on X.

Like Hill, Clark is pushing the idea that Moore won’t receive a second opportunity because he’s black, drawing comparisons to Bobby Petrino. But they conveniently ignore that Ime Udoka, a black coach in the NBA, was hired one year after the Celtics fired him for an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

As much as Clark and Hill want to convince their followers that everything — literally everything — is racist against black people, they continue to make fools of themselves.

Sherrone Moore would’ve gotten a second chance if he were a good coach. He also would’ve likely gotten at least a coordinator position if he hadn’t been, well, arrested. Notice the race hustlers omit such details.

Moreover, there’s no evidence that Moore's shortcomings will affect other black coaches. No normal fan, athletic director, or person looks at what’s happening to him and changes their opinion on black coaches as a group — except people like Hill and Clark, of course.

You do have to wonder how much longer ESPN plans to put up with Clark. Put bluntly, he’s an embarrassment.

He struggles to go a month without saying something dumb, racially motivated, or factually incorrect. The only question is whether his latest blunder ends in a full-blown apology — as many have.

His most egregious mistake remains race-shaming Robert Griffin III for marrying a white woman, despite Clark having his first child with a white woman.

Race idolatry is a disease.