New 'Meet the Parents' Movie Adds Ariana Grande Alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro

It's been 25 years since Ben Stiller was asked, "Are you a pothead, Focker?" We aren't done yet.

Universal has announced that Meet the Parents 4 will be hitting theaters in 2026 and has now added Ariana Grande to the cast, alongside original cast members Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner.

MEET THE PARENTS FRANCHISE HAS MADE OVER $1 BILLION

It's the latest big-screen news for the two-time Grammy Award winner Grande, who made headlines for her role in Wicked, in which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. I would never in my life go see Wicked, but plenty of people did, which resulted in people screeching and singing out loud in theaters. Hopefully Meet the Parents 4 doesn't have any musical parts to it.

Grande is reportedly set to play the "ball-busting" fiancée to Stiller and Polo's (who plays Greg's wife Martha Focker) son in the new film.

Honestly, I'm all for this movie. Do we need it? Absolutely not, but we didn't need the Snow White remake either and that was still made - at least this will have some laughs in it!

The original Meet the Parents and sequel Meet the Fockers are pretty hilarious and are definitely a stop-and-watch when they are randomly on cable these days (Yes, I am #TeamCable still). The third installment of the franchise, Little Fockers, was an abysmal disaster and should never have been made, but that hasn't stopped the three movies from making over a BILLION DOLLARS in revenue, something that even De Niro's tough SOB character Jack would have to respect.

My hopes are that Grande is just an absolute wild woman that drives Ben Stiller's Greg Focker absolutely nuts, and Robert De Niro finds a way to still make everything his son-in-law's fault. I want uncomfortable, cringe, "Oh nooooo!" chaos to the max.

It's unclear if Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand will be returning for Meet the Parents 4 after appearing in the second and third films, but honestly, who cares?

BEN STILLER IS BECOMING A STAR ONCE AGAIN

Meanwhile, Stiller has had quite a resurgence in the entertainment world after his massive success as director and producer of AppleTV+'s smash hit series Severance. Stiller has also seemingly teamed up with Timothee Chalamet and taken over Sipke Lee as the new celebrity stars of the NEw York Knicks, as seen throughout this year's NBA postseason run.

Ironically enough, I just brought up Ben Stiller on Thursday night and made a Meet the Parents reference to him on social media.

Meet the Parents in 2026? Happy Gilmore 2 later this year? A possible Goonies 2 on the horizon? I'm usually not one for sequels, but in all honesty, there have been so many terrible movies released lately, as well as a severe lack of just stupid-but-funny movies, that I'm willing to give these a try.

