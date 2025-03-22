Colossal Collapse: Snow White Opens to Photos of MASSIVE Empty Seats Across America

Even Snow White wouldn't want to wake up to this nightmare that she created.

In the latest example of Gen Z realizing that words have consequences, Disney's real-life Snow White debuted on Friday to horrific numbers, with the $209 million budget film bringing in a reported measly $15.5 million to kick off its expected $40-$50 million box office weekend.

The pathetic turnout comes after lead actress Rachel Zegler's controversial comments disparaging the original 1937 movie as being "extremely dated" with its views about women "and a stalker Prince," to wishing "no peace" to Trump supporters after the President's reelection in November. Brilliant move there, Rachel, truly. (She would eventually delete her post two days later).

EMPTY SEATS GALORE FOR SNOW WHITE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

To put Snow White's woeful numbers into perspective, the film is on a path to open in the same realm as Disney's 2019 "Dumbo" live-action movie that many of you probably didn't even know existed and rightfully so - it was that bad.

Social media, however, have been having a good ol' TIME at Disney's expense as the iconic company has essentially ruined one of its classic franchises as if they were deliberately trying to sabotage themselves. All across social media people began posting photos of their local theaters showing an enormous number of empty seats - one theater showing ZERO tickets sold just two hours before the film's debut!

DISNEY IS OBESSSED WITH EMBARASSING ITSELF

From Nashville to Utah to Florida to Ontario, Canada to even liberal Chicago, Illinois - screenshots were being posted of theaters showing massive, and I mean MASSIVE seat availability for a film that was first proposed in 2016 and took NINE years to finish thanks to being as cursed as Snow White was in the original animated one.

What's wild about the whole entire thing is… it didn't need to happen.

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, was calling for a Snow White real-life adaption, just as no one was calling for Dumbo, Mulan, Aladdin, Cruella, Alice in Wonderland and countless others to be remade in the real world either.

For decades, Disney could always fall back on what made them great to begin with - classic, animated movies that we all grew up and loved. Not anymore, as for some reason, the latest Disney regimes have been hell-bent on almost trying to redo their past as they try to pander to modern day political and social groups.

The fact of the matter is this: If Disney truly wanted a modern day princess story pushing racial equality and women's rights or whatever message they were trying to convey here, then just write a damn script about that and call it whatever you want!

The reason Disney didn't is because they knew that type of script wouldn't sell.

So, instead, they thought they could pull one over on the audience by putting it under the Snow White brand that has been around for nearly a century.

It didn't work. And now Disney looks like a fool while also destroying another one of its classic franchises.

