Little Kids And Their Parents Are Walking Out Of The Trump-Hating Snow White Remake

I know we wrote about it last night, but this Snow White remake is so bad, it deserves another story. That's how awful these reviews are. I'm double-dipping!

Look, we've all known for months now that this remake was going to be a disaster. The lead actress is a Trump-hater, the fact she's not white (Snow White is white, shockingly) has been a point of contention, and the plot has been completely wokeified by the insufferable scums who run Disney.

So, yes – these reviews ain't surprising. But buddy, they are FUNNY. Sad, depressing, not surprising … but funny as hell.

God, I love this country.

Kids and parents hate the new Snow White!

So, let's go ahead and dive right in to some of the most brutal takedowns, courtesy of our friends over at Rotten Tomatoes.

By the way, for those wondering … A little more than 18 hours in, and this Snow White remake is currently sitting at a solid 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. That is NOT certified fresh, for those who don't know how that site works.

These are all audience reviews, by the way. Ian did the critics' reviews last night. They were not good, either. Shocking.

Got invited by a friend: "it can't be as bad, as the internet want it to be". HE left after the first half of the movie, and I followed.

Having seen the original several times with my niece, she keep leaning over to me and telling me she rather the video, she did like the costume of the Queen. The best part of the movie for her was the nachos and chili and cheese.

Worst movie I’ve ever seen. Can’t believe I wasted 109 minutes of my life on this crap.

This is the worst adaptation I’ve seen.

This movie wasn't as bad as everyone has been saying it was going to be. Actually, it was much, much worse. Save some money, pop-in the original version DVD (or VHS) and enjoy the real Snow White and the wonderful story it is.

Everyone involved in this AI trash fire belongs in prison.

How can you fumble such an easy win like this? It's over the top and unnatural in all the worse ways feasible.

Making SNOW WHITE brown and making the dwarfs look like PS1 Hagrid were all bold choices indeed.

If I saw this movie on a plane, I would still walk out...

Very bad film, Rachael Ziegler is insufferable as the princess and Gal cant act. Film is a Frankenstein mess of ideas and really hates the original, awful movie

My girl didn't expect to see a brown SNOW WHITE and she cried. So this movie sucks.

There is just no way that last one is true, but it's funny. Could you imagine a three-year-old showing up to a movie and crying because the lead role had been race-swapped? God, I'd love to see video of that. Would be hilarious.

Anyway, it's all a predictable disaster for Disney, which is surely set to lose millions on this woke garbage.

And make no mistake about it – it is WOKE. Look no further than Snow White herself – Rachel Zegler – who not four months ago wished evil on Donald Trump and all of his supporters.

Seriously:

Yeah, I mean – what are we doing here? I can't believe Disney just refuses to learn from their mistakes. Time and time again they make these awful movies that appeal to 1% of the population, and they always, always, always bomb.

They've even somehow managed to ruin Star Wars, which was pretty universally loved until those dummies got their slimy hands on it.

Anyway, do you know how I know this Snow White is truly terrible? When I look at who actually likes it:

Variety, Entertainment Weekly and The New York Times all loved it. That literally tells me everything I need to know.

Oh well. Another great childhood memory turned to shit.

Sad.