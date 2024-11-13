Disney 'Snow White' Actress Goes Off On Trump: 'Never Know Peace'

The Walt Disney Company has been on a remarkable losing streak over the last few years. Big ticket films have failed, leading to spectacular financial losses.

The animation studio, once the pride of the company and the industry at large, has churned out flop after flop. Disney theme parks have seen declining attendance, as backlash against the company's political stance has grown. And perhaps most importantly, surveys have shown that consumer trust in Disney has declined precipitously.

One of the studio's most important upcoming releases is a live action remake of "Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler. Another big budget live action adaptation of one of the company's most beloved films, the movie that put Disney on the map as an innovative force to be reckoned with. Plagued by set photos showing a laughable cast of characters, the project got off to a bad start. Disney went back to the drawing board, hoping re-shoots and new animation would fix it.

Yet this week, Rachel Zegler single-handedly might have just ensured that none of Disney's changes matter.

Rachel Zegler Goes Off On Donald Trump, Trump Supporters

In a series of Instagram stories, Zegler went off on President-Elect Donald Trump and those who voted for him. In one story, she said she was "speechless," at the results, though confusingly, she did continue posting speech.

"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," she said. "Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful."

"The left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. This loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes," she continued.

"There is no help, no counsel, in any of them," Zegler said about Trump supporters. "I could go on. I won't. I feel sad. you probably do, too. F*** this."

She went further, urging her followers to avoid using Elon Musk's X platform, because he helped get Trump elected. And that "more than anything," anyone who voted for Trump, and Trump himself, should "never know peace."

When you're the star of a major upcoming film release, for a studio that's struggling to find hits, and that film has already suffered from negative press, it seems like a poor idea to insult half the movie-going audience by saying those people should "never know peace." But that's the modern entertainment industry in a nutshell; out of touch, disconnected from observable reality, and willing to shoot itself in the face for politics. After having zero impact whatsoever on the outcome of the election, despite its overwhelming public support for Kamala Harris.

Disney fired Gina Carano from "The Mandalorian" for expressing political views, none of which rose to the level of wishing harm on members of the opposing political party. Will it do the same with Zegler?

We all know the answer, and it's exactly why trust in Disney's brand is the lowest it's ever been.