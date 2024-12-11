Just What No One Asked For: New “Meet The Parents" Reportedly In The Works

For my money, Meet The Parents is one of the best comedy movies of the last 25 years. Ben Stiller is great and De Niro gives his best non-Rupert Pupkin comedic performance (although, the pickings are slim for good De Niro comedies… but he is funny when he flips out about Trump).

I still quote it all the time. I've joked many times about how you can milk anything with nipples, I've said, "Nice shot, Nurse," during many a pickup volleyball game, and one time I even got in trouble for quoting the lyrics to the song "Day By Day" from Godspell when asked to say grace at Thanksgiving.

After that first wonderful installment in the franchise? Mixed bag at best.

Meet The Fockers? Fine.

Little Fockers? Not fine.

So, can we just stop trying to tarnish the legacy of the great first installment?

Apparently not, because according to Deadline, Stiller, De Niro, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner are all in talks to re-enter the circle of trust for another movie.

…Do we need to do this? I mean, I understand it's a cash grab, but still.

There are no details as far as what the plot would be — although, considering the last film came out in 2010, I'd be putting my money on the Focker kids going to college — but it will be written by John Hamburg, who wrote the first three movies.

Like I said, I don't think anyone was asking for this, and I'm as sequel-ed out as the rest of us (although, I am kind of pumped about Spinal Tap II), but I'll admit that I'm part of the problem.

I'm sure if and when Meet The Parents 4 or Big Little Fockers or whatever it's called rolls into theaters or hits a streaming service I'll probably check it out.

Yeah, I'm part of the problem, and even though I don't think we need this, I have a little sliver of hope that they can recapture the greatness of the first movie… a very little sliver.