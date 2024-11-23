Psychopaths Are Singing Out Loud During 'Wicked' Movie And It's Causing Chaos

Movie theaters across the country have had to release guidelines to ban singing as the highly anticipated Wicked musical starring Ariana Grande headed to theaters this weekend.

Prior to the movie's start, AMC Theaters is playing a 30-second advisory that reminds moviegoers to refrain from "singing, wailing and FLIRTING" (huh?!) while watching the film because "silence is golden."

The precaution comes after earlier screenings of Wicked this week quickly left many attendees furious as some patrons began belting out the musical's songs - at times even ruining key parts of the film and dialogue.

"I'm here to warn everyone that the singing [at Wicked] is indeed happening, and it's even worse than people expect," TikToker arweirr said in her TikTok film review.

"Not only were people singing at the top of their lungs during Defying Gravity but what was almost worst was people whisper singing, but their timing was off so you would just hear little whispers of the songs or some of the words before they were even said," she continued before adding that some in the theater were saying the movie lines before they were even said on screen!

"At one point I yelled, ‘No!’ I just said ‘No!’ out loud [because I couldn't take it anymore."

HUGE DEBATE OVER THEATER ETIQUETTE

Now personally, I didn't even know this was an actual thing that people did. I knew fans sang along at Taylor Swift's recently released Eras movie, but that was expected because it's literally a live concert and this is Swifties we're talking about - who was going to stop them?!

Imagine spending $20+ on a movie ticket, $8 on a Pepsi, God knows how much on popcorn that tastes like cardboard, and then having to sit next to mouthbreathers who are singing horribly off-key as if they are watching the film alone in their living rooms?

Absolutely not. There are rules, people. We need decorum, and good for AMC for trying to get some type of order to the madness. The theater company is even going so far as to allow for special sing-a-long screenings of the film in select theaters, as well as even more beginning on Christmas Day for those who want to live their best and most Wicked life.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that everyone will be following suit. During a recent ABC News Live segment, multiple guests on the panel openly said that they would still sing regardless of what the theater wanted.

WICKED IS EXPECTED TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1

Panelist LZ Granderson boldly declared on the show that he would be singing as loud as possible.

"If you see me walking into the theater, don't ask me to shush, don't tell me not to celebrate, don't tell me not to flirt - I'm going to be singing, I'm going to be loud, I've been waiting for this forever. I'm so sorry for the people next to me, but 'Sorry, not sorry," Granderson continued.

Can't wait to hear how that worked out for him at the theater.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? SHOULD PEOPLE BE ALLOWED TO SING AT THE MOVIES? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow