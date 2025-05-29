Pat McAfee Cowards Out, Won't Attend Knicks-Pacers Game At MSG

Pat McAfee had no problem dishing out all the smack talk against the New York City Knicks and their fans, but when it comes to taking it back, McAfee is saying "hold my vape."

The Pat McAfee Show host conveniently (and cowardly) won't be in attendance at Thursday's pivotal Game 5 between the Pacers and the Knicks. Indiana is currently ahead in the series three games to one.

This came just two days after, in pure unbelievable, "WTF are we doing here?" fashion, Pat was given the Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse microphone at the start of the fourth quarter, where he told the Indy home crowd and their team to "send those sons of b*tches home" to a thunderous ovation as if he was Senator Palpatine before he went full-on Star Wars Emperor. Now, when he can face music, McAfee acted like your older brother who turned off the video game console when you were about to beat him.

MCAFEE IS A NO-SHOW FOR THE GARDEN

"The New York Knicks are at home tonight, down three games to one, in Madison Square Garden. There will be a ton of people packed there in that arena. I will not be one of them," McAfee began as his show's panelists chimed in, "Oh, come on!"

"Ben Stiller extended an invite to me publicly, but I am not paying $70,000 for a ticket. I'm sorry, I just can not do it… I'll be fired up, but I'm just not doing it," Pat continued. He then rattled off a bunch of other excuses that proved he kind of had no idea what he was talking about, citing everything from cost, to seat availability (even though Stiller just invited him) to having a scheduling contact (to which he agreed that he could have made it work if he wanted)."

LAME.

MCAFEE WITH A SLEW OF EXCUSES!

I'm pretty sure McAfee and his recently signed five-year, $85 million ESPN deal (not to mention all the other money he makes from his various gigs and brand) can drop the money for a Knicks game ticket, considering on StubHub right now there's a Section 2, Row 3 ticket courtside for only $2,605!

If this was McAfee's other job in the WWE, he'd be booed up and down Seventh Avenue in Manhattan by the fanbase and given the nickname "Pathetic Pat."

The only solution is for the Knicks faithful to come out tonight and let it rip. I need an anti-McAfee chant. I need Reggie Miller to be scared to his brittle ankles at the broadcast table. I need Tyrese Halliburton to see multiple rims and go 3-18 from the field. And most of all, I need the Knicks to play smart basketball one game at a time!

