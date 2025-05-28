VIDEO: Pat McAfee Pumps Up Pacers Fans, Paving Way for Knicks' Defeat

Indy legend Pat McAfee brought his larger-than-life energy to the NBA, igniting Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Pacers’ Game 4 homestand.

Pat McAfee previously seen walking off the court after game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on May 12, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Taking the mic before Pacers fans, McAfee took a bold swing at the New York Knicks’ celebrity fan culture. 

"Let’s send those Knicks back to New York!" McAfee roared, with Tom Homan-like passion, rallying the crowd. 

The arena erupted, fueled by Pat's battle cry.

Celebrities like Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet and the infamous Spike Lee were in attendance, rooting for the Knicks in their do-or-die Game 4. 

But Indiana, thriving off McAfee’s energy, delivered a decisive 130-121 victory, pushing their series lead to 3-1.

The Pacers had momentum, boosted by the return of Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton, who had been previously banned from home games for confronting Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court

Tyrese fed off the good news, erupting for a triple-double (32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists).

Now, with Game 5 looming at Madison Square Garden, McAfee and Pacers fans are dreaming of an elimination victory on their opponents’ home court.

