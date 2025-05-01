Tyrese Halliburton's Dad Banned From Pacers Games, Tells New Story On Spat With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Regardless of how much defense he puts up, John Haliburton will not be permitted to attend Pacers games (both home and away) because of his recent actions in Game 5 between Indy and the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania, the Pacers' front office made the decision, and John reportedly agreed to the punishment for his foolish moves.

Tyrese Haliburton's dad recklessly confronted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Hali and the Pacers eliminated them from the playoffs.

Indiana pulled off a strong comeback run on Tuesday to beat the Bucks in five games and advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

When the clock hit double-zeroes after a tight overtime period, John went to Giannis and got face-to-face (Giannis is 6-foot-11) with the NBA star, who's been viewed as one of the more humble 'alphas' in the league.

"(A)t the moment I thought he was a fan," Antetokounmpo said after the game.

"But then I realize it was Tyrese’s [father]. I love Tyrese. I think he’s a great competitor. [But] it was his dad … Coming in the floor and showing me his son, a towel with his face, [and saying], ‘This is what we do. This is what we F-ing do. This what the F we do.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful."

John Haliburton came back to play damage control after he was hounded for approaching the player on the court.

At first, Haliburton seemed apologetic for the heated exchange.

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," Haliburton posted on social media. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

Tyrese Haliburton apologized for his dad's role in the on-court spat, which ended anticlimactically, albeit sternly warning that things could've gone sideways if not for Antetokounmpo's patience in the moment.

John Haliburton added another layer to his side of the story, speaking to TMJ4's Ron Burks, and declared that he was instigated by Giannis' taunting when he made eye contact with the Pacers' father.

The clear giveaway that Haliburton's dad likely started the ridiculous spat was him saying he was "looking through" Giannis rather than "at him," which ... isn't a great excuse.

"When I turned, it might have seemed like I was looking at him, but I really wasn't," said John Haliburton, suggesting there was a misunderstanding on Giannis' behalf.

Despite his cover-ups, John admitted that going on the court and disrupting the players' interactions wasn't the best idea.

"I was looking through him. That's how it was in the moment. I know it looked like we looking, like I was staring him down, but it wasn't like that. It was in the moment.

"It was if I was looking right through him. And yes, I had the banner in my hands going, and I was yelling, ‘Yay! Yay! Yay!’ Giannis never said anything to me. I never said anything to Giannis. There was no back-and-forth."

What may have ticked off John Haliburton was the notion that his son had been voted "Most Overrated" star in the NBA by his peers a week before eliminating the Bucks. Giannis has never faced 'overrated' allegations but he certainly couldn't hold his own against Haliburton and the Pacers.

It was a bone-headed move by Haliburton's dad, but to be fair, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle described John Haliburton as having a "heart of gold."

This likely won't be the end of the Haliburton-Giannis beef.

Hopefully next time John suddenly approaches a player he won't leave with an ass full of foot.

