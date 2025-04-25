Pat McAfee Has Internet On Edge With Hilarious Moment During NFL Draft Caught On Camera: WATCH

Pat McAfee certainly appeared to enjoy himself Thursday night during the NFL Draft.

The first round unfolded Thursday night in Green Bay, and McAfee and his crew played a big role in the coverage.

Seeing as how he's arguably the biggest name in sports media, it only makes sense for him to be front and center during the biggest NFL offseason moment.

What he might not have expected was to be caught on camera in a hilarious moment.

Pat McAfee is going viral for a moment during the NFL Draft. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee caught on video in funny moment during the NFL Draft.

McAfee is known for providing the internet with golden viral content, and that now includes a laugh-out-loud moment from the first round.

Kyle Malzhan tweeted a video of the former Colts punter appearing to hit some kind of vape pen, while Mike McCarthy wanted no part of it.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do your thing, Pat. Do your thing. It's 2025, and I'm certainly not going to judge. The internet also absolutely loved the moment.

Pat McAfee is truly a rare breed, and you love to see it. He lives life his own way, and that's why he's so popular.

One of the smartest decisions ESPN ever made was to hitch its wagon to him with his daily show and on College GameDay.

The man is a pure electric factory.

Pat McAfee is going viral for hitting a vape pen during the NFL Draft in Green Bay. Fans are loving the video. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Never change, Pat. Never change. Let me know what you think of the hilarious moment captured on video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.