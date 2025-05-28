Ben Stiller, Other Knicks Fans Not Pleased With 'Weird' Pat McAfee Troll

Early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Eastern Conference Finals, television cameras panned towards Indianapolis fan favorite Pat McAfee, who was suddenly handed a microphone and delivered an epic takedown of some of the celebrity New York Knicks fans that were in attendance.

As expected, the Pacers fans went absolutely wild and, initially, so did social media. However, some of the celebrities mentioned, including Ben Stiller, weren't too pleased with the call-out as reaction to McAfee's troll job began shifting later in the night across X.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

BEN STILLER, CHALAMET, SPIKE LEE WERE ALL RIPPED

"Indianapolis, Indiana, we’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building," McAfee screamed into the microphone as he paced around the sideline of the Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pat smartly began his NYC celeb attack by going after Indiana Pacers fans' most hated New Yorker, Spike Lee, an easy target in the Indy-New York sports rivalry.

"Spike Lee is here," Pat said with a grin, knowing just how much the famed director was going to be booed. The fans continued their boos when McAfee added that "Ben Stiller is here! Timothee Chalamet is here!" Then Pat went full on WWE promo and said, "Let's send these sons of b*ches back to New York with their ears ringing. Turn this sh*t up!"

"Weird," Ben Stiller tweeted in response to being tagged in the video. "We were happy to be there and cheer on our team and other than that, Indy fans were awesome. #Knicksin7," the Meet the Parents star continued. When one Pacers fan said that it was all in good fun, Stiller responded, "Appreciate that. Just wouldn't happen in NY."

PACERS X ACCOUNT MOCKED

Although I'm a fan of ripping opponents whenever I possibly can, and I do appreciate McAfee turning on Stiller like he was White Goodman in Dodgeball, Stiller is absolutely right when he says that New York would have handled it better. There isn't any way we're giving a celebrity a microphone for a call-out. Especially after that whole Fat Joe debacle during last year's World Series.

But that goes to show why New York is New York and Indiana essentially has Pat Mcafee, Caitlin Clark and that's it.

Even the Pacers official X account tweeted out "the stars" that were in attendance - and included 50 Cent, WHO IS FROM NEW YORK CITY YOU FOOLS, as well as Jelly Roll - who is not a Pacers fan and was also at Knicks games this season, and rapper Russ, who is from New Jersey.

Not really a geographically loyal A-list fanbase there if you ask me. In fact, I'd argue that the Indianapolis celeb list stinks.

Others on social media began questioning how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has let things get so out of hand within his league - both on the court and even on the sidelines.

Personally, as a New Yorker, I don't mind the WWE-like atmosphere that sports have become because, in the end, it's all about how the players perform and their mental fortitude to rise above the trolls.

We'll see how the New York Knicks do when they host Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, down 3-1.

DID PAT MCAFEE GO TOO FAR OR WAS IT ALL FAIR GAME? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow