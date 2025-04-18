Are Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee Gearing Up To Fight at WrestleMania

Could we be getting Stephen A. Smith vs. Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas?

On Friday's First Take, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes asked Stephen A. if he wanted to be his manager for this coming weekend's historic matchup against John Cena (who is now a heel by the way!).

Although Stephen A. said that he would have to ask "the bosses" if he'd be allowed to go (wink, wink) guess who will be broadcasting throughout the night just a few feet away from the RAW announcer's table?

Pat McAfee.

STEPHEN A AND MCAFEE WOULD BE PERFECT FOR A BACKSTAGE INCIDENT

And for anyone paying attention, let's just say there's not a lot of love lost between these two. Sure, Smith and Pat may pretend to be civil (despite that reported conference call where they were cursing), with those smiles comes a bit of a smirk and a glare in each other's eyes. McAfee represents the (well-needed) New Guard of ESPN while Stephen A. is their most important talent and isn't handing over the power or the (Roman) reigns anytime soon.

There was also that whole LeBron James call out while he appeared (coincidentally) on McAfee's ESPN program. (What are the odds!)

Do you really think it's that far-fetched for McAfee to do a run-in at ringside and confront Stephen A? Or "happen" to cross paths with him backstage? (Cody Rhodes wrestles on the SmackDown brand while McAfee does RAW, so Pat won't be on the mic for that specific match).

We're talking about THE annual wrestling spectacle that has featured everything from Pete Rose getting tombstoned by Kane (who would end up becoming the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee), Donald Trump shaving Vince McMahon's head, Lawrence Taylor wrestling Bam Bam Bigelow, and oh yeah - MIKE TYSON as a special guest referee between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. Not to mention Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle and countless others being a part of WrestleMania throughout the years (and even interfering in matches!)

STEPHEN A. AND PAT MCAFEE BEEF

Cody Rhodes offering Stephen A. a managerial position the FRIDAY BEFORE WrestleMania almost works out too perfectly, especially with the public beef that's been building for years between the two ESPN personalities.

Stephen A., who as we all know is the King of Ego, has had some things to say about McAfee in passing throughout the past year or so - especially when it came to negotiating his contract. McAfee has had his responses as well.

As I previously wrote a few weeks ago, the sports media world of (ridiculous and mostly pathetic) hot takes, and on-air personalities building their own brands, at times it does seem like we are watching the media version of a WWE match.

Not to mention egos the size of Andre The Giant facing off against Hornswoggle. As the WWE always says - never say never… and hey, crazier things have happened on The Grandest Stage of Them All!

(If this does actually happen, I want 10% as a Royalty.)

