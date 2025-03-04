No, Pat McAfee Doesn't Have To Apologize For Supporting The National Anthem

Pat McAfee is used to getting himself in hot water with his comments from time to time, but on his show Monday, it's what he DIDN'T say that he should be praised for. Yet, throughout much of the media, they refuse to credit McAfee for standing up for his patriotic beliefs because it doesn't fit their narrative. Well, I don't have an agenda and am actually a free thinker, so I want to give praise where it's due and McAfee absolutely deserves a W for this one.

"In my entire life, my first reaction when someone boos the National Anthem is f*** you," McAfee explained after the ESPN and WWE commentator called out Saturday's Canadian crowd at WWE Elimination Chamber for disrespecting the anthem. When the cameras panned back to Pat at the WWE broadcast booth, he ridiculed the Canadian fans, which apparently hurt our northern neighbors' feelings.

"Kind of sucks that [Elimination Chamber] is in the terrible country of Canada that booed our National Anthem!" McAfee screamed during the wrestling pay-per-view. Keep in mind that McAfee said this during a WRESTLING event of all things, but that didn't stop some from really taking things too far by writing pretty horrible and offensive things to Pat and anyone who shared his beliefs.

"Pat McAfee confirmed what many of us already suspected… he is a Nazi sympathizer at best. WWE should cut times with him for showing his fascist ass," one person tweeted.

… Excuse me? Uhh, sir this is Wendy's, and what are you even talking about?

As I mentioned in my social media video posted below, since when are Republicans the only ones that celebrate the United States of America? Last I checked, there are PLENTY of soldiers, voters, and even politicians that are not Republicans and still stand for the Anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance, or have reverence and respect for the flag. It has NOTHING to do with politics, despite how much you desperately want it to be.

Meanwhile, you had the lunatic hermit Keith Olbermann calling for ESPN to FIRE McAfee because of what he said about the Canadians… on a wrestling program no less!

THE REACTION AGAINST MCAFEE WAS WILD

With all that vitriol coming at a person, it can be easy to give in and apologize. Although McAfee did say he was "sorry" that they misunderstood him, he likened it to Canadians being passionate about their country and Pat being passionate too.

"I've met a lot of military members. I've been to a lot of bases. I know Gold Star families, I know people that have been affected for fighting for our country that really see the National Anthem as being like, ‘Hey, this is our sh*t.’ So anytime I've ever heard someone boo our national anthem, my natural reaction is 'Let's fight,'" McAfee continued.

Pat then explained that some Canadians (the ones that weren't calling him a Nazi) asked him to look into why they were booing, most notably President Trump ripping them a new one and saying they should become the 51st state as well as some other interesting suggestions.

MCAFEE DOES NOT NEED TO APOLOGIZE

McAfee responded, however, that everything doesn't have to be about politics. "Anytime I think of Canada, I don't think about what Justin Trudeau does. I don't think immediately of what Justin Trudeau decisions are. I don't think immediately of what Canada is doing in the political scheme," before joking that he thinks about pontine, drunken Americans because the drinking age is 18, as well as some adult strip clubs that many Americans visit.

"I didn't say Canadians were terrible, I said your country was… and I still love Canadians," McAfee went on as he doubled down and never apologized for his support of the anthem, but ddi extend his hand and asked Canadians if everyone could move on from this little spat.

