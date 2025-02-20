Trump Savagely Trolls Canada And Woke Trudeau With Hilarious Statement

President Donald Trump continues to be the ultimate troll when it comes to Canada.

The President has made it his hobby to suggest Canada will become America's 51st state and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will become a governor.

The Canadians haven't taken to the suggestion well. They're booing the American anthem, but that hasn't slowed down Trump.

President Donald Trump trolls Justin Trudeau.

Ahead of Canada and the USA playing in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Trump decided to do a little more trolling with a direct message for Trudeau and his people.

"I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State. I will be speaking before the Governors tonight in D.C., and will sadly, therefore, be unable to attend. But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," America's leader wrote Thursday morning on Truth Social.

Boom! Roasted!

While it's disappointing that Trump won't be at the game in Boston, the fact he's firing shots on social media ahead of the puck dropping is awesome.

This is the kind of energy and passion American fans want to see ahead of what will be a brutally bitter rivalry game.

We already kicked their ass once, and did it in violent fashion. Now, it's time to do it again and bring home a title.

If the President wants to jab the Canadians along the way, then I'm all for it. This is what a rivalry game is supposed to be about.

Pure hatred (all in good fun, of course) for the other side. Forget shaking hands. Remind the Canadians who is boss. As Shane Gillis says, we allow Canada to exist, and they shouldn't ever forget it.

What do you think of Trump's trolling? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.