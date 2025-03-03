Keith Olbermann Demands ESPN Fire Pat McAfee For Calling Canada a 'Terrible Country'

Keith Olbermann is calling for ESPN to fire Pat McAfee for jokingly calling Canada a "terrible country" during a scripted WWE event over the weekend.

On Saturday, WWE hosted the Elimination Chamber in Toronto where fans booed the signing of the National Anthem. McAfee, a color analyst for WWE, responded later in the show:

"Kind of sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada, which booed our national anthem to start this entire thing. But it’s going to be a historic night for the WWE."

And a historic night it was, culminating with John Cena's shock heel turn alongside The Rock in what should go down as one of the most memorable nights in the history of professional wrestling.

Take a look:

Nonetheless, McAfee addressed slamming Canada on ESPN Monday:

"There’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect, because of the passion that you have for your country, which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine.

"You booed my country. Now, I heard from a lot of Canadians. During the national anthem, obviously the Rogers Centre, overwhelming boo. I mean, very loud boo. The first reaction whenever the national anthem starts up there was for some of these Canadians just to start booing. My entire life, my first reaction when somebody boos the national anthem is, f*** you."

Fair enough.

If it weren't for us, Canada wouldn't even have a great wrestling brand to enjoy.

Still, Keith Olbermann has seen enough. He has ordered his former employer to fire McAfee immediately for drawing "them into a permanent political controversy."

"A lot of us tried to warn the new espn management that the day would come when this idiot would draw them into a permanent political controversy and they could either be subsumed by it, or fire him That day is today. Fire him," Olbermann posted.

"That day is today. Fire him."

Hug?

You can't help but chuckle at Olbermann thinking McAfee caused ESPN a "permanent political controversy."

While ESPN and the future 51st state may have much in common politically, we don't think McAfee's bosses are sweating him trolling Canada during a scripted WWE event in which he was in character.

Speaking of political controversies, ESPN has had many. Some that come to mind include J.A. Adande defending genocide in China, Elle Duncan reporting inaccurate information about abortion laws, Malika Andrews protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal based on disproven facts, and the network ignoring the national anthem in New Orleans a day after a deadly terrorist attack.

Olbermann had nothing to say about those.