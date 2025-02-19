Keith Olbermann Has a New Hobby: Rage Replying Under X Posts

Keith Olbermann is worse off mentally than we thought.

A loyal OutKick reader brought to our attention that Olbermann recently picked up a new hobby since limiting his podcast to only twice a week, coinciding with the start of the Trump administration.

The hobby: rage replying.

Olbermann is now a semi-full-time rage replier--as in someone who is not a bot but spends their days incessantly replying to random X posts in a state of fierce fury.

Let us take a look at his recent activity:

Hmm.

Has he ever considered a senior bowling league?

It gets better. Or worse, depending on whether you find this time of behavior amusing or not.

Give Keith grace.

Sean Duffy has everything he doesn't: two careers, nine children, and is married to one of the coolest chicks on the planet (who also happens to be my football mentee).

We did, however, find Olbermann's post about the great Rush Limbaugh rather abhorrent. This week marked four years since the radio legend's death, to which Olbermann responded by disparaging Rush in several posts to his brother, David:

As always, we cite the depressing state of Keith Olbermann as a warning to other rage-filled leftists: you will become Keith Olbermann if you don't undergo immediate emotional rehab.

Misery, loneliness, and jealousy don't age well.

Remember that when you experience hallucinations about one day sitting in an apartment full of rescue cats tweeting at strangers who don't find you important enough to even respond.

There's still time for you.

Well, unless you are Mehdi Hasan. It's too late for him.

Anyway, here is how Olbermann spent his weekend:

If you have any tips for Olbermann on how to make better use of his free time—and he has a lot—let him know, @KeithOlbermann.

