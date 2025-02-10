Rachel Campos-Duffy Is Still Better At Predicting Sports Than Will Cain and Clay Travis

Around 6 am Sunday, nearly 12 hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LIX, Will Cain scoffed at a prediction from Rachel Campos-Duffy live on "Fox & Friends."

"I am picking the Eagles to win," she informed him.

Will, broadcasting from New Orleans, rolled his eyes and picked the Chiefs.

Later in the segment, Will admitted he was a little worried. He felt the pressure. He claimed an "OutKick headline would be waiting" should Rachel once again prove to know more about football than him.

He was referencing a story we wrote a year ago, after Rachel correctly picked the Packers to upset his Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. She may have some help from an individual she considers her "football mentor."



Ultimately, Will was right. But not about the game. An OutKick headline was waiting for him. Once again, Rachel was right. Will was wrong.

Sure, she had some help--again--for a football savant--as they call him. Nonetheless, Rachel is now 2-0 at picking football games against so-called "sports expert" Will Cain.

To be clear, Rachel wasn't just right about the outcome. She also correctly predicted how the Eagles would top the Chiefs.

She explained to the masses that the Eagles were better than the Chiefs at "every position but quarterback" and would get after Kansas City's "weak offensive line".

Rachel also suspected "the over" would hit. And, oh, did it ever hit.

But it's not just Will Cain who continues to disrespect Rachel's knowledge of the game. It's the entire industry. On Friday night, another supposed football guy appeared on "Hannity" to predict the Super Bowl.

"The Chiefs are going to win, 23-20," Clay Travis declared.

Wrong.

More egregiously, the two football "gurus" appeared side-by-side on "Fox News Sunday" from the field to make their inaccurate picks:

Not good.

Look, Will and Clay used to host daily sports radio shows. They worked for ESPN and Fox Sports, respectively. So the fact that they are getting smoked in football talk by, as she calls herself, a "chick who used to cheerlead," is not good.

They deserve to be mocked.

Also, the pressure now shifts to the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Michael Strahan. Rachel Campos-Duffy is coming for one of those seats on the Super Bowl pregame show.

