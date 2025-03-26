LeBron James Rips Stephen A. Smith As "Taylor Swift-like" During UnFunny McAfee Interview

LeBron James famously made headlines years ago with his "Decision," and on Wednesday he tried doing the same thing with "The Conversation."

The future Hall of Famer, who has an ego the size of the galaxy, appeared on Wednesday's The Pat McAfee Show where he talked about his recent spat with the media and most notably Stephen A. Smith. James cursed out Smith for his comments regarding LeBron and his son Bronny. Smith essentially said that LeBron is hurting Bronny by having him in the NBA with all the additional pressure being placed on him and his stats, in which he averages 2.3 ppg and is shooting 32.7% isn't doing himself any favors.

LeBron went on McAfee knowing that he was going to be asked about his altercation with Smith, and as one ego-hungry person to another, hit him right where it hurts the most, even likening SAS to Taylor Swift!

LEBRON AND STEPHEN A. ARE AT ODDS OVER BRONNY JAMES

"Stephen A. is like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," LeBron said, ripping Smith's desire to being seen anywhere and everywhere while also having an opinion on everything.

"It started off with Smith saying, ‘I didn’t want to address it. "I wasn't going to address it, but since the video [of LeBron confronting him] came out,' then I had to," James continued.

"Mother F***er are you kidding me?" LeBron continued. "If there was one person that couldn't wait to talk about [our altercation] it was your ass. And you missed the whole point!" "He's going to be smiling ear to ear hearing me talking about him… grabbing ice cream from his fridge in his tidy whitey's on his couch. Just relax, just relax bro."

I mean, whether you like him or hate him, that's definitely a mic drop moment by LeBron because it's true. If you ever want to truly insult someone, you rely on facts because anyone else watching alongside notices the same thing. So, for his ripping of Stephen A., James gets the bucket for the win.

Even though one could argue that LeBron does the same exact thing.

LEBRON THEN HAD TO BE ‘LEBRON’

The whole interview with McAfee lasted over an hour and 10 minutes and included way too much of McAfee and his team (who I actually really do like) nonstop laughing despite LeBron not saying anything remotely funny. It was the perfect comparison to if you're talking to someone at a party or a bar, and you just laugh at what they say because they are sitting right in front of you, but anyone that is told the story later on or walks in late wouldn't remotely think what was said was funny. (LeBron's already there in studio and you have him, you don't have to agree with everything he says or laugh to make him feel good.)

Meanwhile, for over an hour LeBron's message was essentially how he has to stand up fro the league because everyone looks up to him, and that he has to be the one to call out the media because "they've gotten too comfortable, especially in our sport." James then went and ripped ESPN basketball insider Bryan Windhorst, who James said has "been talking (about) him since high school," "acting like their best friends," while then ripping Windhorst's weight.

KING JAMES NEVER WANTS TO BE CRITICIZED

It is this "Christ-like, I'm the Savior" type mindset from LeBron that is why the NBA continues to plummet and get absolutely destroyed in ratings and honestly in the casual conversation of sports. As I wrote last month, "LeBron James Wants Sympathy For Being The Face of the League," and that is ESPECIALLY TRUE after this Pat McAfee interview.

If LeBron doesn't think the league warrants criticism for what happened the other week at the NBA All-Star Game, in which James only announced he wouldn't be playing just hours before the game, and has never participated in a Slam Dunk competition (Jordan did twice, Kobe did once) then he truly is in his own echo chamber of nonstop praise.

Where's James's criticism of his fellow teammates sitting for "load management" BS reasons? And let's not get started on the constant flopping across the league - especially from LeBron, who played the victim card during the McAfee interview and said that he couldn't possibly be flopping because he doesn't get the calls for it.

What happens when the King has led the Empire to near-ruin? Because that's where more and more casual AND diehard fans believe the NBA is going.

And that is exactly why there won't be any positive changes in the league. Because the King himself thinks everything is perfect while he sits in his castle while the ordinary person outside the castle walls is fleeing in mass.

