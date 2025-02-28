LeBron James Wants Sympathy For Being The Face Of The League

LeBron James isn't the "King" of anything.

The future Hall of Fame basketball player may be dominant on the court, but when it comes to his leadership skills, he's a laughable joke. He even has the audacity to blame the fans and sports media for why the league continues to fall apart.

The latest example comes from the Lakers forward passively mocking NBA viewers who have had a problem with how the game continues to show a disconnect between players and fans and how shockingly - it's not the players' fault! Who would have guessed James was going to say that?

"Channing Frye said, "Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis sh*t on everybody?" James told reporters after being asked about recent comments from Anthony Edwards, saying that he doesn't want to step up and be the face of the NBA.

I'm so sorry, LeBron, that your feelings are hurt, but I'm sure that $479+ million you've made throughout your NBA career feels pretty nice though, right?

And as for Edwards, considering he threw the basketball into the crowd after getting tossed last night and receiving his SIXTEENTH technical foul this year - enough to warrant a suspension if the league wanted to, let's not pretend that he would be a shining beacon of hope for the league if it wasn't for the fans and media.

THE NBA IS IN BIG TROUBLE

To show just how out of touch LeBron is, all one has to do is realize that it was just a week ago that the league was getting destroyed because of the sham that the All-Star Game has become - something that much of the blame falls on James himself, being that he IS the face of the league and has been for years now.

For him to come out and whine like he did Thursday night, rather than step up and spin a positive narrative, shows that he truly doesn't give a damn.

In sports, the GOAT's usually leave the game better than when they first entered it.

LeBron James has done the complete opposite and will go down in history as being the face of the league when it lost its viewers and self-respect.

