LeBron James Shows Lack Of Self-Awareness With Doug Gottlieb Diss

As of now, it’d be hard to find anyone lower than Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball coach Doug Gottlieb, whose team has managed just three wins in 27 games. Gottlieb’s got plenty of work ahead of him.

Dropping in to ruin the pile-on on Gottlieb was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is seemingly used to being the butt of jokes despite being a very 'serious’ guy.

LeBron took to social media to jab at Gottlieb, throwing some shade after the coach previously claimed that LeBron’s son, Bronny James, sucks and couldn’t even start for Gottlieb's college program.

The cherry on top was Gottlieb likening Bronny to a Make-A-Wish kid for the supposed favorable treatment James had received.

LeBron was clearly ticked, and he stepped in to poke fun at Gottlieb on Monday, though he failed to deliver on the alley loop!

"Earned 2 Not Given! Gotta give him credit though!" LeBron posted on X, adding an obnoxious amount of ‘laughing face’ and feces emojis.

Three, LeBron! … three wins by Gottlieb's team.

Had that win not happened in the last 24 hours, you'd be right to forgive LeBron, but c'mon man.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske wrote, Gottlieb's Phoenix rose from the ashes against Wright State to win perhaps the most anticipated ‘third win of the season’ in the history of college basketball.

Gottlieb's team snapped a 21-game losing streak with the win. He went nearly three months without leading his team to a win.

The daily radio show host, moonlighting as a coach, feels the win over Wright State could lead to a March Madness bid.

READ: Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay Phoenix Finally Win A Game, Snap Record Losing Streak

No matter how badly Bronny plays, he'd still be the alpha on Gottlieb's team.

And as far as radio talents with no prior coaching experience go, Gottlieb isn't doing as well as JJ Redick, rookie coach of the Lakers. That's saying something.

We may have a new basketball rivalry: LeBron vs. Gottlieb!

Put down the phone, Unc!

Also, James' timing was terrible when he decided to take a jab at Gottlieb. LeBron might be trying to distract from the backlash he got for sitting out Sunday's All-Star Game due to some ankle pain.

If LeBron's tweeting away on Monday, he better be ready to play.

At 40, LeBron must ease off trying to jaw off with media guys and embrace his calling as a sage NBA vet.

Though, it's probably too late for that.

