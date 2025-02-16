Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay Phoenix Finally Win A Game, Snap Record Losing Streak

Perhaps I've been too hard on radio host, excuse me, college basketball coach Doug Gottlieb. Gottlieb is in his first season coaching the Green Bay Phoenix, while still hosting a daily sports talk radio show, and things haven't been going well.

Gottlieb and the Phoenix entered Sunday on a school-record 21-game losing streak, not having won since mid-November.

But the nightmare is over! The Phoenix stunned Wright State, who were 8.5-point favorites at Green Bay, with a 79-68 victory.

It was a relatively commanding win for Green Bay, as well, since the team never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 15 points.

Prior to Sunday, Green Bay's last victory came on Nov. 19 against SIUE, 89 days ago. But Gottlieb managed to stop the bleeding before the losing streak reached three months.

The Phoenix entered Sunday as the 344th ranked team in the country, according to Ken Pom, but could possibly move into the mid 330s with the win (out of 364 Division I college basketball teams).

Green Bay had just three wins in 2022-23, the worst season in program history (3-29) before bouncing back with an 18-win campaign last year.

There are four games left in the regular season – plus at least one Horizon League Tournament contest – for Gottlieb to get one more victory and keep from tying the program's worst season.

Two of their four remaining games are against teams currently in the top three of the Horizon League. They also play Oakland and Detroit Mercy, who both beat Green Bay earlier this season.

Still, worrying about those games is for another day. For now, Doug Gottlieb and the Green Bay Phoenix can celebrate finally winning a basketball game. Hooray!