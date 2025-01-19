Doug Gottlieb Just Had Another Terrible Weekend At Green Bay, Blew Two Big Leads

About a month ago, I wrote an article titled "The Doug Gottlieb Experiment At Green Bay Has Already Hit Rock Bottom." I might have been a little early on that one.

Why? Well, one could easily argue that Sunday represented rock bottom for the radio host (Gottlieb continues to host a daily show) who is in his first season coaching college basketball.

On Friday, the Phoenix rushed out to a 27-10 lead against Robert Morris. The team appeared on the way to its first Horizon League win this season. But that didn't happen. Not even close.

Green Bay led 45-40 at halftime, which is when everything fell apart. In fact, the Phoenix failed to score a single point until there was just 9:27 left on the clock. They went over ten minutes without scoring once, on their home floor, no less.

During that time, Robert Morris went on a 28-0 run against the Gottlieb-led squad. The Colonials won the game, 89-64, and Green Bay fell to 0-8 in conference play.

On Sunday, Green Bay hosted Youngstown State. Once again, the Phoenix were in position to secure their first conference victory of the season. Green Bay led by 11 points with under 10 minutes left to play, once again on their home floor. They had a 90% win probability at that point.

You can probably see where this is going. Youngstown State outscored Green Bay 25-10 over the final 9.5 minutes, winning the game 73-69.

The Phoenix dropped to 2-18 and 0-9 in the Horizon League. According to Ken Pom, Green Bay ranks 335th in the nation (out of 364 schools), the worst rank of any Horizon League team. That's … not good.

They haven't won a game since beating SIUE on Nov. 19, which was exactly two months ago. That included a loss to a Division II opponent, Michigan Tech, at home.

Green Bay has a chance to snap its 15-game losing streak Wednesday when it hosts IU Indianapolis. The Jaguars, like the Phoenix, are among the worst teams in Division I (they rank 322nd, according to Ken Pom).

Gottlieb and the Phoenix are going to need to win that one, or there just might be another "rock bottom" article coming from me.