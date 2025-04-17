Logan Paul Drops Big WWE News Ahead of WrestleMania

Just days before the biggest wrestling match of his life, Logan Paul has a warning to those in the industry and all the haters out there: He isn't going anywhere.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler-turned-reality-star Paul has grown quite the reputation of being an arrogant pain and a no-holds-barred troll, but when it comes to his work in the wrestling ring, he has been nothing short of absolutely impressive.

LOGAN PAUL SAYS FANS BETTER GET USED TO HIM

"Everyone thinks I'm a part-timer still, but nah man, this is my full-time gig. I am a WWE Superstar, a professional wrestler, and I will be the face of this company one day. I just gotta keep building, keep improving and keep progressing each match, and I think the fans see that," Logan said on his Impaulsive podcast this week.

But unlike his other endeavors, which to be honest were gimmicky and used to create buzz and continue to grow his brand, Logan has stuck with professional wrestling and appears to even have a vendetta to prove the naysayers and doubters wrong.

"Y'all can pretend like you don't like me and maybe some of you really don't, but I know deep down you love me, and that's just me being humble," Paul continued.



LOGAN PAUL FACES AJ STYLES AT WRESTLEMANIA THIS WEEKEND

Make no mistake about it: Logan Paul is a bit of an ass. As someone who has followed his influencer journey since the early days of the Paul brothers - including the MANY controversial things they were a part of that the Internet has seemed to forget, Logan is the ultimate crap-talking troll. But in the world of wrestling, it 100 percent works to his benefit - he gets to literally live out a more arrogant caricature version of himself.

Whereas Conor McGregor, for example, thrives off of people cheering him, Logan Paul hilariously smirks at the crowd that boos him as he heads to the wrestling ring.

Logan is using that negative energy directed towards him to his benefit, and it has clearly worked as he heads to his fourth WrestleMania this weekend and squares off against the legend AJ Styles.

Win or lose, for better or worse, and whether wrestling fans are happy or sad about it, Logan Paul isn't going anywhere.

