Will Conor McGregor Spoil Logan Paul's Victory At WrestleMania?

Las Vegas bookmakers already have odds on if Conor McGregor will make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 later this month. If there's one thing that I've learned covering sports and entertainment the last 15+ years it is that the wise guys in Vegas always knows something.

But what's the big deal about Conor being in attendance at wrestling's biggest event?

Well, anyone that's been following Conor McGregor for the past year knows that he has had it out for both Jake and Logan Paul - even going off on them in true, unhinged fashion on a bus ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration. (Fortunately it wasn't like Conor's other bus incident that happened with Conor throwing a dolly at a bus full of UFC fighters ahead of 223…)

Logan Paul is set to wrestle A.J. Styles the weekend of April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania. Jake Paul is nearly a guarantee to be there as both brothers routinely support each other's endeavors when they are either wrestling or boxing.

Do we really think that Conor McGregor, who we know can't hide away from the spotlight and cameras and going viral, won't make an appearance? He showed up to Trump's Inauguration for crying out loud! Plus, Vegas is the UFC's stomping ground - and Conor would love nothing more than to stir up controversy in Dana White's backyard.

CONOR BEING AT WRESTLEMANIA IS A LOCK IN MY EYES

Las Vegas bookmaker BetIdeas.com has Conor in attendance at +150, I would take those odds in a second.

+150 for McrGregor to be at WrestleMania? That's much more of a guarantee than The Notorious One ever returning to the Octagon, which he hasn't done in OVER FOUR YEARS on Jan. 23, 2021. Think about that. Conor McGregor wasted an entire kid's high school life since he last fought. That's an eternity.

So yes, I absolutely expect Conor McGregor to appear at wrestling's "Grandest Stage of them All!" in a few weeks.

The bigger question - does the WWE try to incorporate him into the match somehow - like it has done with Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Pete Rose, Lawrence Taylor and, yes, even Donald Trump himself in past years? This is WrestleMania after all - where the celebrity / wrestling crossover flourishes.

Imagine if Logan Paul loses his match because of (pre-planned) outside interference by Conor McGregor? Would the WWE even take the chance? Could they trust Conor to just do what he's told to do and not escalate it further? Would Dana White, who controls what Conor can do outside the UFC as far as professional sports go (i.e. boxing), allow him to be a part of the WWE in that manner? Is the WWE even considered a professional sport?

There are lots of questions, but one thing's for certain in my opinion, Conor is a lock for WrestleMania 41, even if he's just seated in the stands

