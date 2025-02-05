Logan Paul Destroys Conor McGregor: 'Cracked Out Weirdo, Has Issues...'

Logan Paul went absolutely IN on Conor McGregor earlier Tuesday after the former UFC Champion was antagonizing Paul and his brother Jake during a run in at President Donald Trump's Inauguration last month.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan had some choice words for McGregor, even calling him essentially a junkie at one point.

‘THE DOWNFALL OF CONOR MCGREGOR IS SAD’

"As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, like back in the day he pioneered crossover boxing, all of that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad. I was like this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed up, cracked out fighter, who’s unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying," Logan said on his Impaulsive podcast.

Footage released on social media showed McGregor trying to bait the Paul brothers into responding to his provocations, with McGregor saying that he would beat the snot out of them.

"I watched back that footage of Conor talking shit to us," Paul said. "He said he’s going to slap me, Jake and KSI and then you can see me and Jake like belly laugh. We’re fully laughing at what used to be one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet," Paul continues.

PAUL BROTHERS AND CONOR MET IN PERSON FOR FIRST TIME

Logan went on to say that he and his brother Jake were both on one of the Trump Inauguration invited guest buses when they were informed just minutes beforehand that McGregor was also on the same bus as well, which had the Paul brothers a bit uneasy as they are in a public feud with Conor, who by all accounts, is a bit unhinged these days.

"We all came to the conclusion that this is a bigger mission at play here, Donald Trump’s inauguration, let’s behave as best as we can. Today we’re going to sign as much of a peace treaty as we can. McGregor was very respectful [but] very cracked out, the guy’s got issues. He’s got issues. He’s so entertaining but he has so much energy at 7:30 a.m. … he’s permanently wired."

"He’s not doing anything except drugs. Two YouTubers laughed in his face. He used to be one of the baddest men on the planet. The fall from grace of Conor McGregor is really sad."

Alas, as I've written time and time again here on OutKick, the downfall of Conor McGregor - who was and is my favorite UFC fighter of all time, continues in pitiful fashion.

