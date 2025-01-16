Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul Will Never Happen

Dana White is calling off the Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul fight before it even begins.

In a new interview with Pardon My Take, the UFC President immediately shut down any possibility of McGregor - who hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021, taking on Paul, which was rumored to be happening in India later this year in a boxing match of all things.

Which needless to say - NOBODY wanted.

MCGREGOR HASN'T FOUGHT SINCE 2021

"Is Conor McGregor ever going to fight for you?" one of the show hosts asked White, who quickly responded "eventually."

When the other host followed up with "Is Conor going to fight against Logan Paul in India?" however, Dana had no hesitation as he immediately responded "No."

"Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall of this year," Dana continued.

Late last year, McGregor and Logan had been tweeting back and forth that they were planning to have a boxing match in India in what reportedly would result in a major payday of over $200 million.

Conor may want to hold off on buying that plane ticket, however, as Dana and the UFC have exclusive rights to McGregor should he want to compete in any other sport besides MMA.

CONOR MCGREGOR IS LOSING FANS EVERY TIME HE DOESN'T FIGHT

Last summer, Conor was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated return to the octagon. However, that fight was eventually called off after McGregor suffered a toe injury in the lead up to it, with the fight being canceled just days before it was supposed to go down. Needless to say, fans were not pleased.

As I've written time, and time again - Conor McGregor's star power and relevance is quickly running out. For as much as he talks, even his loyal supporters and fight fans are getting tired of him not actually fighting in the UFC. In this day and age of social media immediacy, McGregor's talk doesn't work as much as it used to.

One thing's for certain, for as much hype and hysteria as people had thinking that McGregor was actually going to have his first return to combat sports in a boxing ring, of all things and not in a UFC match is absolutely preposterous.

As Dana White just told us.