Conor McGregor-Logan Paul Boxing Rumor Heats Up

Conor McGregor says he will be stepping into the boxing ring before he returns to the UFC, as the once-famed MMA fighter says that he is planning to box Logan Paul sometime next year.

And just like that, Conor McGregor continues to ruin his legacy and falls further into the realm of irrelevancy.

The last thing Conor McGregor needs to do is box anyone, let alone Logan Paul of all people, as even his most passionate and loyal supporters have now thrown in the towel about taking him seriously anymore.

MCGREGOR HASN'T WON SINCE 2020

McGregor was primed to make his UFC return earlier this summer in a highly anticipated showdown against Michael Chandler. However, after a dramatic back and forth that included a middle of the night overseas plane ride by Dana White, McGregor pulled out of the fight due to a foot injury he sustained while training.

There was talk that Conor would return and fight flyweight champion Ilia Topuia, but the once-famed Irish fighter turned those down last night as well, saying he is going to first focus on boxing Logan Paul.

"The rumors of a bout with Ilia Topuria are false," McGregor said in a Twitter X post yesterday. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

LOGAN PAUL IS CURRENTLY A WWE WRESTLER

Immediately, Conor's tweet was flooded with people showing their disgust with him wanting to do an exhibition boxing match against Paul instead of continuing to focus on his UFC return.

As I've written about time and time again, the public is absolutely over these pseudo-boxing matches. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson was the final one that was even remotely acceptable, as it was MIKE TYSON. Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul, who is currently a wrestler in the WWE? Yeah, no, I'm good on that.

The last time Conor stepped into the UFC ring was in 2021 when he lost for the second straight time against Dustin Poirier. The last time McGregor won? 2020 against Donald Cerone.

If Conor doesn't care about his legacy that he hasn't won a fight in what will be FIVE YEARS, then fans shouldn't care about his exhibition matches, especially against Logan Paul.

