Conor McGregor Is Dead To Me After Latest News

Conor McGregor has once again played us all for fools, and I'm over it.

The "Champ-Champ" sucked us all in like a toxic ex-girlfriend believing that he would be coming back to the UFC Octagon and actually fighting, only for us all to be told by Dana White that it wasn't happening this year.

"Not this year, he won't fight this year," Dana White told reporters Tuesday night.

The letdown announcement comes as McGregor hasn't stepped foot inside a UFC cage since breaking his leg and losing to Dustin Poirier in July, 2021. The next three years would entail a lot of empty promises and bickering between Conor and the UFC. However, that all looked to finally be coming to an end when Conor was set to face Michael Chandler in June at UFC 303… until Conor would suddenly ‘break his toe’ and have to pull out of that fight as well.

Silly us for naively getting excited that we'd see Conor McGregor actually fight.

Although Dana White added that Conor does want to fight, we've heard that so many times now from Conor that I just don't care anymore, which is sad considering I've carried the banner for Conor for literally over a decade supporting and defending him.

CONOR MCGREGOR'S EXCUSES HAVE RUN OUT

In response to Dana's comments , Conor sent out a since-deleted statement when he told Dana that he would be ready to fight in December because he was "training at high altitudes." As Jake Paul has said in the past, something may be high regarding Conor, alright.

Instead, Conor followed that up with tweets of him driving a speedboat and being on a yacht. Same old Conor. But this time, diehard fans like myself have had enough; the chase just isn't worth it anymore.

It appears Michael Chandler has had enough as well, after wasting nearly a year and a half of his prime fighting years for Conor to just bow out once again. Hell, even Jake Paul got on board and mocked Conor's since-deleted tweet.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. But what the hell do we say when we've been bamboozled by Conor McGregor more times than we can count?

Oh, that's right. Screw this, I'm out on Conor.

