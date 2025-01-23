Conor McGregor Confronts Paul Brothers At Trump Inauguration

After trolling each other for over a year, Conor McGregor finally came face to face with the Paul brothers. The best part, their confrontation didn't happen at a UFC or boxing event, but rather President Donald Trump's Inauguration.

The "Notorious One" McGregor, who has faded away from UFC relevancy in recent years due to not fighting since a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has been chirping back and forth with Jake and Logan Paul about possibly setting up a boxing match. McGregor had even gone so far as to say that him vs. Logan was set to happen later this summer. But UFC President Dana White squashed that rumor.

MCGREGOR STARTED TROLLING THE PAUL BROTHERS TO THEIR FACES

That didn't stop Conor from being Conor though.

"Listen, here’s the deal. I’m going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI," McGregor said to Jake and Logan Paul. "You are [nothing] to me. Do you understand that? Side jobs."

"This is the real deal, you know that bro. We'll do [the fight]," McGregor continued as he tried baiting them.

Eventually, Logan Paul, who is also a WWE wrestler, took a dig at Conor that you know hurt.

"You can't even do your main job," Logan responded. "How are you going to do a side job?"

It's funny, because it's true.

CONOR MCGREGOR NEEDS TO FOCUS ON UFC AND NOT BOXING

As I've written time and time again, Conor McGregor's allure has faded away. The man has simply lost the average person's attention and even willingness to care anymore. When rumors were spreading about the Conor vs. Logan Paul boxing match, the overwhelming majority of people didn't care whatsoever; they just want to see Conor fight in a REAL UFC match.

The longer he holds out and continues to talk the talk but not walk the walk, the more people will continue to lose interest.

And as much as I hate to admit it because I'm definitely not a fan of them, the Paul brothers won this verbal round. While Conor looked desperate as he tried to antagonize them, the Paul brothers were able to lean back on the most important thing they have going for them - they've actually competed in recent months.

It's time for Conor McGregor to put his money where his mouth is, and that is inside the UFC octagon and not a boxing ring against Jake or Logan Paul.