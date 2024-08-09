Jake Paul Is A Delusional Fool For Olympic Boxing Guarantee

The always humbling and never cocky Jake Paul once again displayed his ability to spew out ANYTHING when he boldly declared earlier today that he would bring home a gold medal in Olympic boxing.

I'm not sure if any boxing commission is drug testing Paul ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Mike Tyson, but I'd love to know what the former YouTuber is smoking. The thing is, when it comes to Jake and boxing, he's serious despite being dreadfully naive here.

"I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I'm sick and tired of waiting around and waiting for another Gold for Team USA," the 27-year-old on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast.

JAKE PAUL SAYS HE'LL BRING HOME GOLD IN 2028 OLYMPICS

"I've definitely added another couple of years to my boxing career because of that - but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k!"

"I'm going to do it, why not?" Paul continued, as if becoming an Olympic boxer is like recreation soccer and everyone gets picked. "2028 Olympics, you heard it here first - Gold medal, you're mine, brother," Paul continued in cringe fashion.

Of the 8-man Team USA boxing team, Omari Jones was the only boxer to medal after he received the bronze in the men's 71kg boxing class.

As an American, I agree with Jake Paul that it's frustrating when we aren't cleaning house with gold medals everywhere. I don't care if it's fast-paced speed walking or breakdancing (both Olympic sports, by the way), I want us to win, and win big. But to think Jake Paul is the answer is CRAZY talk. First, Jake Paul should focus on winning some real boxing matches against legitimate fighters before he is contemplating the Olympics of all things. Sure, he's 10-1, but the majority of those are against former MMA fighters that were not known for their striking abilities, or other YouTubers.

The first time that Jake boxed a real fighter was Tommy Fury, the half-brother of boxing great Tyson Fury. That ended up as many predicted, with Jake getting a loss and Tommy Fury isn't even an Olympian.

Social media overwhelmingly agrees:

JAKE PAUL HASN'T PROVED HE'S A REAL BOXER YET

As someone who has covered MMA and boxing for years now, I have no personal issue with Jake Paul as he's been a great spokesperson for boxing rights. However, it's when he talks and talks and talks that I begin rolling my eyes and my support for him turns into hoping he loses.

My advice to Jake? Turn your attention on your upcoming Netflix fight against Mike Tyson on August 18th. Get through Iron Mike first before you start dreaming about the Olympic games that are taking place four-years from now.

By the way - how great would it be to see Mike Tyson just snap and go back to his former self and just start drilling Paul with punches? I'm sure I"m not the only one tuning in next week hoping to see that happen.