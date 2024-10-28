The New York Yankees Had Fat Joe Open World Series Game 3 And Fans Aren't Happy

Prior to Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought Ice Cube onto the field to fire up the home crowd.

The Yankees, down two games to zero, decided that they had to counter the Dodgers' energy for the first game in Yankee Stadium.

So, for some reason, they thought the appropriate way to fire up the New York crowd prior to Game 3 would be … Fat Joe?

I'm going to tell a quick, and very true, story.

My phone rings and I answer.

"Hello?"

"Dan," my dad's familiar voice said, but with a tone that implied impending doom.

"Yes?" I asked, expecting him to deliver some horrible news or something.

"Are you watching the World Series?"

"Yes," I responded, no longer worried about the worst-case scenario.

"What the hell is happening right now?"

"Dad, I can honestly tell you that I have no idea," I said, still in shock that Fat Joe was on my television prior to a World Series game in 2024.

Yes, Fat Joe's presence was so ridiculous that my dad called me and hoped that I had some insider information as to why in the world that would be happening.

But I didn't. I was just as confused as everyone else.

That includes fellow OutKicker, and Yankees fan, Mike Gunzelman.

He and I were far from the only ones confused. And confusion wasn't the only emotion expressed on social media.

Yikes.

To make matters worse, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.

Is that Fat Joe's fault? Probably not.

But we can't rule it out completely.