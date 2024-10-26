Fans May Never Forgive Aaron Boone If The Yankees Lose The World Series

It's a bad day to be New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone after multiple questionable decisions last night ultimately led to the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hitting a walk-off Grand Slam and Los Angeles taking Game 1 of the World Series.

Writing that sentence was absolutely PAINFUL for me, a diehard Yankees fan whose greatest sports moment came in 2003 while standing outside Yankees Stadium to see Aaron Boone, ironically enough, hit a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox as the Yanks advanced to the World Series.

And then, just like that, that same Aaron Boone hero became a zero as he would mismanage the Yankees bullpen last night so badly that he practically handed the Dodgers Game 1 of the best of seven World Series.

I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE IT

Advice for Boone: Don't search for your name on Twitter.

Yankees fans are absolutely livid, furious, frustrated, irate - whatever word you'd like to choose about Boone's many blunders, but especially his decision to bring in Cortes in the 10th inning of the World Series when he hasn't pitched in over a month due to an arm injury he is still recovering from.

Cortes literally hadn't pitched since September 18th!

Even the Yankees' own YES Network ripped him for pulling Gerrit Cole after just 88 pitches and going to the bullpen so early in Game 1, as well as not going to relief pitcher Tim Hill, who had been absolutely dominant throughout the postseason.

Boone's reasoning for going to Cortes? "He looked good in simulated games."

*Face palm*

Well, Aaron - you'll have plenty of time to play simulated games on your X Box because if the Yankees lose, you very well may not have a job anymore.

You know Boone is especially screwed when Yankees Holiness' DEREK JETER ripped him for taking out Cole so early.

YANKEES FANS ARE NOT PLEASED

The Yankees faithful haven't taken it too well either, as they have been RIPPING Boone nonstop all night.

Here's a couple of the thousands of angry fans:

Yup, not great to be both Aarone Boone or a New York Yankees fan right now.

Or Nestor Cortes.

Can't wait to see what Boone does tonight for Game 2!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF AARONE BOONE'S DECISION TO GO TO NESTOR CORTES? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow