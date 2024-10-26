Freddie Freeman Ends Yankees-Dodgers World Series Game One With Incredible Walk-Off Grand Slam

Game one of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees lived up to the pregame hype. And then some.

Gerrit Cole started for the Yankees and was nearly unhittable, until a misplay by Juan Soto in right field led to a Kiké Hernandez triple in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Yankees though, immediately struck back. Postseason Giancarlo Stanton once again came through; after five home runs in the first two rounds of the postseason, Stanton obliterated a ball 117mph into the left field stands for yet another two-run homer.

The Dodgers squandered several opportunities with runners in scoring position, getting a runner to third base with one out in consecutive innings without pushing home the tying run. In the bottom of the eighth inning though, Shohei Ohtani launched a ball off the top of the wall, and the throw by Soto got away in the infield, allowing Ohtani to get to third.

Mookie Betts finally delivered, hitting a hard line drive to center for a sacrifice fly. The game went to extras, and the Yankees ran all over Blake Treinen, manufacturing a run after a Jazz Chisholm single in the top of the 10th. World Series, game one, bottom of the 10th inning, Yankees had a 3-2 lead with Jake Cousins on the mound.

The Dodgers used a Gavin Lux walk and Tommy Edman infield single to put runners at first and second for Shohei Ohtani with one out. Manager Aaron Boone then made a pitching change that will now be endlessly second guessed. Nestor Cortes, who hadn't pitched since the middle of September, was brought in to face Ohtani. Initially, it seemed like it would pay off, as he induced a one-pitch popup.

The Yankees intentionally walked Betts to face Freddie Freeman. And Freeman hit one of the biggest home runs in World Series history, launching a walk-off Grand Slam on the first pitch of the at bat. The first walk off Grand Slam in World Series history. Unbelievable.

Freeman, who barely played in the NLCS after suffering an ankle injury at the end of the regular season, had been struggling with his swing throughout the postseason. Through the end of the first two series, he hadn't had extra base hit.

Bad ankle, walk off home run in game one of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. It's hard to think of anything but Kirk Gibson and one of the most famous home runs in playoff history. Freeman's was just as big.

For the Yankees, it's a stunning loss. They had opportunities with runners on throughout the game, going 1-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base. They used all their high leverage relievers: Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Cousins. Chisholm, after struggling against the Royals and Guardians, finally looked like the player New York acquired from Miami. A fantastic defensive play, two hits, two stolen bases. Stanton continued his postseason dominance. And it all went for naught thanks to Freeman's Grand Slam.

The Dodgers, had they lost, would have been equally frustrated. They too went 1-8 with runners in scoring position. The one hit being Freeman's homer. Missed opportunities, sloppy defense, and letting the Yankees run all over them late in the game. But the Grand Slam erased those mistakes, giving Los Angeles a massive 1-0 series lead heading into game two.

What in the world could these two teams do for an encore on Saturday?