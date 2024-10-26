Ice Cube Opens Game 2 Of The World Series With Performance, Long Walk From Warning Track

Given the East Coast vs. West Coast nature of this year's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, it's only fitting that a taste of one of history's biggest East Coast-West Coast feuds — the one from the hip-hop world — made an appearance.

Fortunately, it was a small taste. That feud got very nasty at times.

The World Series started with a bang thanks to Game 1 being an instant classic, capped off by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the Dodgers a 1-0 series lead.

On Saturday night, Game 2 kicked off with legendary rapper Ice Cube getting things started with two songs. He led off with "Bow Down" and went into "It Was A Good Day" and he even found time to slip in a quick nod to late Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela who died earlier this week and capped it off with a tribute to the legendary Vin Scully.

That was great. All of the celebrities on hand who definitely have been following the Dodgers on their roller-coaster season were digging it, and so was the Yankees dugout.

I thought it was great… but I can't get over how awkward the walk from the warning track to home plate must have felt for Mr. Cube.

I feel like if I was told to walk from the warning track to home plate in exactly 3 minutes and 50 seconds or whatever I would mess it up so badly that I had to stand awkwardly at home for like a minute and a half. I probably wouldn't be able to rap very well because I'd be so focused on the timing.

I'd be like, "It was … *Turning to see how far I am from the warning track* … a good day."

This may surprise you but I'm not a great rapper even when I can just stand in one spot, so great job from Ice Cube getting the crowd fired up for Game 2.

So, now, it'll be New York's turn to top it. What will they do and why do you think it will involve Jay Z?