Yankees-Dodgers World Series Delivering Massive TV Ratings

It's hard to envision a more perfect matchup in the World Series for Major League Baseball than the New York Yankees facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB and TV executives must have been incredibly excited to see those two teams pair up for this year's Fall Classic.

Not only does the series feature two of the most iconic franchises in baseball history, but it also encompasses the two biggest cities in the country, one on each coast.

If that weren't enough, both rosters are filled with superstars. It obviously helps that the two teams have a combined payroll over $550 million for this season alone, but I digress.

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are all former MVPs in baseball. Ohtani and Judge are locks to win the awards this season.

Add it all up, and you have the best conceivable pairing for the World Series.

So far, that's borne itself out both on the field and in the TV ratings.

The Dodgers won both Game 1 and Game 2 in Los Angeles and captured both in dramatic fashion.

Freeman hit a game-winning, extra-inning grand slam to deliver the victory in Game 1. Then, in Game 2, the Dodgers had a 4-1 lead going into the ninth inning.

New York mounted a comeback and made it 4-2 before loading the bases with one out.

Instead of a go-ahead grand slam, though, the Dodgers' bullpen shut the door to take a 2-0 series lead.

The only downside, from a viewing perspective, is that the games happened on Friday night and Saturday night, which are traditionally not the best times for TV ratings.

That didn't seem to matter much, though, as Game 2 averaged nearly 14 million viewers and had over 16 million at the peak.

The World Series is averaging 14.5 million viewers through two games.

Those are huge numbers for MLB, specifically, but also big for any sport.

The NBA Finals hasn't had a game averaging 14 million viewers in the past five years, for example.

It's a great start for baseball, but the league and networks desperately need the Yankees to find a way back into the series.

A Dodgers sweep would be terrible for Major League Baseball.

RELATED: Unhinged Liberals Are Furious At Lady Wearing MAGA Hat Behind Home Plate Of World Series

Game 3 is in New York, the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium in 15 years.

Expect a big number for that game, especially on a Monday night.

But if the Dodgers are able to take a 3-0 lead, it would put a damper on arguably the best World Series matchup since the Dodgers and Red Sox in 2018.

I can't believe I'm writing this … but …

"Let's Go Yankees"?