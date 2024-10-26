Unhinged Liberals Are Furious At Lady Wearing MAGA Hat Behind Home Plate Of World Series

We had ourselves an absolutely legendary Game 1 of the World Series last night.

For those who were asleep because they have a toddler and newborn in the house who both refuse to sleep more than three hours – me! – the Dodgers won in extras on a Freddie Freeman grand slam that still hasn't landed.

Aaron Boone, by the way, is also under attack for being an awful manager, but that's not the point of this blog. Frankly, neither is the Freddie walk-off.

Nope. The point of this blog is to make fun of all the internet softies who are currently IRATE at the Dodgers for allowing a fan wearing a MAGA hat inside their stadium for Game 1. Not only that, this hero planted herself in the front row!

Enjoy:

The party of love strikes again!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! The party of love and inclusivity is PISSED OFF today. Just fuming. Does Kamala Harris call another presser after this despicable behavior and start screaming about Hitler again? Maybe. You never know.

Hilarious. I love it. Forget coffee. Forget nicotine. Liberal tears over simple things like a MAGA hat is what truly gives me the energy I need to get through the day. It's incredible. Who needs cocaine when you have angry liberals?

Disclaimer: that's a joke. I've never done cocaine. I'm a 31-year-old Florida dude with a dad bod and two kids. That ain't my wheelhouse.

However, liberals showing their true, disgusting, colors over a chick wearing a MAGA hat behind home plate in Game 1 of the World Series is definitely my wheelhouse, and it's been a joy to scroll Twitter today for all the unhinged reaction.

These next two weeks are about to be just insane. Don't bother getting annoyed by it all. Just sit back and watch the fire burn. The #content is about to be legendary.

What a time to be alive.

Dodgers in 7!