MAGA Hat Helps Ex-NFL Running Back Le'Veon Bell Get Out Of A Traffic Violation

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell came out as a full-fledged MAGA supporter recently when he attended a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

And there are benefits to the MAGA movement, according to movement founder Trump:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Le'Veon Bell attends as DJ Drama and Glen Infante kick off Hip-Hop Sounds &amp;amp; Stories presented by NTWRK, Audible and Amazon Music at NTWRK LA on August 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Add Another MAGA Benefit

Stuff made in the USA instead of overseas, particularly China.

A wall getting finished.

People that entered the country illegally get deported.

Lower retail prices on food and gas.

And, perhaps most importantly, being like-minded with people who agree that America needs to be great again. That last part has tangential benefits.

It apparently makes people feel like some sort of friend.

And Bell, who last played in 2021, got a dose of that Thursday when he was driving around.

Traffic Stop With A Twist

According to Bell, he was pulled over by a policeman. Where is unknown.

And, well, Bell knew he was popped because he admitted since he was traveling 53 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

But, Bell was armed. With a secret weapon.

A red MAGA hat.

And the police officer apparently noticed the hat in Bell's vehicle as the former running back was gathering his necessary documentation – you know, insurance, license. 

So Bell gave the following account of the exchange with the officer:

Cop: "I love your hat, man."

(Of course, he's a cop. Practically every police union in the country has endorsed Trump because he doesn't want to defend them).

Bell: "Of course, Make America Great Again, sir."

(L-R) Former Pittsburgh Steelers football players Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell arrive to speak during a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, October 19, 2024.

Le'Veon Bell Gets MAGA Privilege 

Bell said the police officer handed him back his documentation and sent him on his way.

No ticket.

We have no proof this exchange happened. That needs to be said because, well, journalism. It's Bell's word against no one else.

But true or not, this is going to absolutely freak out the Leftists. Many of them have no great affinity for cops to begin with. And they hate, hate, hate, that a significant percentage of black men are voting for Trump, carrying around MAGA hats, and apparently getting a benefit from their decisions.

Of course, no one on the left complained when people wearing MAGA hats got thrown out of restaurants or off flights or bullied in any way, but that's another story.

UNITED STATES - JULY 26: Make America Great Again hats are seen during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Bell Shares Hat Moment With Cop

Bell shared this exchange with the police on X where he has 1.7 million followers.

And he has 65,000 likes on the post.

Someone on his feed told Bell he unlocked some sort of MAGA privilege. 

"We all can," Bell responded.

The election is on Nov. 5.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.