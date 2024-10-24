MAGA Hat Helps Ex-NFL Running Back Le'Veon Bell Get Out Of A Traffic Violation

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell came out as a full-fledged MAGA supporter recently when he attended a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

And there are benefits to the MAGA movement, according to movement founder Trump:

Add Another MAGA Benefit

Stuff made in the USA instead of overseas, particularly China.

A wall getting finished.

People that entered the country illegally get deported.

Lower retail prices on food and gas.

And, perhaps most importantly, being like-minded with people who agree that America needs to be great again. That last part has tangential benefits.

It apparently makes people feel like some sort of friend.

And Bell, who last played in 2021, got a dose of that Thursday when he was driving around.

Traffic Stop With A Twist

According to Bell, he was pulled over by a policeman. Where is unknown.

And, well, Bell knew he was popped because he admitted since he was traveling 53 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

But, Bell was armed. With a secret weapon.

A red MAGA hat.

And the police officer apparently noticed the hat in Bell's vehicle as the former running back was gathering his necessary documentation – you know, insurance, license.

So Bell gave the following account of the exchange with the officer:

Cop: "I love your hat, man."

(Of course, he's a cop. Practically every police union in the country has endorsed Trump because he doesn't want to defend them).

Bell: "Of course, Make America Great Again, sir."

Le'Veon Bell Gets MAGA Privilege

Bell said the police officer handed him back his documentation and sent him on his way.

No ticket.

We have no proof this exchange happened. That needs to be said because, well, journalism. It's Bell's word against no one else.

But true or not, this is going to absolutely freak out the Leftists. Many of them have no great affinity for cops to begin with. And they hate, hate, hate, that a significant percentage of black men are voting for Trump, carrying around MAGA hats, and apparently getting a benefit from their decisions.

Of course, no one on the left complained when people wearing MAGA hats got thrown out of restaurants or off flights or bullied in any way, but that's another story.

Bell Shares Hat Moment With Cop

Bell shared this exchange with the police on X where he has 1.7 million followers.

And he has 65,000 likes on the post.

Someone on his feed told Bell he unlocked some sort of MAGA privilege.

"We all can," Bell responded.

The election is on Nov. 5.