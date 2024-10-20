Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell Get Hyped With Steelers Fans And Continue To Promote Trump For President

Antonio Brown continues to proudly campaign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

AB has seen the light and is spreading the MAGA message across his former state of Pennsylvania — the battleground state and home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown's former team.

On Sunday — one day after delivering a speech at a Trump rally in Latrobe, PA — Brown and former Steelers teammate / running back Le'Veon Bell joined Trump's gleeful Pennsylvanians ahead of Sunday night's primetime matchup between the Steelers and New York Jets.

Bell signed autographs while AB tossed out "Trump / Vance" towels, reminiscent of the Steelers' famed Terrible Towel. The atmosphere was unquestionably filled with joy.

WATCH:

OutKick's John Simmons reported on the Saturday rally featuring the famous ex-Steelers — a surprising team-up, joining forces to Make America Great Again. AB wasn't apologetic about his support for Trump and called out the media for frequently painting Trump's supporters as crazy for believing in the presidential candidate over the manic Kamala Harris.

For a guy who brags about his "CTE," Brown dished out plenty of common sense.

"I know the media is going to call me crazy for Trump having me speak here. But I wanna make this clear, we are not, they are," Brown said at the rally.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they want to put tampons in the boys bathroom. That’s really insane, right? By the way, tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me."

AB is driving a remarkable transformation in his reputation, and advancing the Trump campaign's clout with sports fans in the process.

